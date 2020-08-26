ROGERSVILLE — The Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office was the big winner Monday night along with fire, rescue and EMS services — all of which received funding above what was originally proposed in the 2020-21 county budget.
Following emotional presentations by HCSO leaders about their underpaid staff, the county commission agreed to increase sheriff’s employee pay across the board by 5%, as well as provide all full-time HCSO staff a $1,000 COVID-19 hazardous pay bonus.
Every fire department in the county received a one-time $6,500 contribution increase, both rescue squads were awarded a one-time increase of $5,000, and Hawkins County EMS was awarded funding to purchase two rebuilt ambulances not to exceed $275,000.
The commission also rejected a resolution that sought to rescind a $500,000 contribution drawn from Gov. Bill Lee’s one-time COVID-19 $1.176 million emergency Local Support Grant (LSG) to help pay for extending water lines to about 30 homes with contaminated wells near the Carters Valley Landfill.
As a result of Monday’s actions, the commission increased the 2020-21 fiscal year budget deficit from $709,000 to approximately $938,000 and reduced the amount of LSG funding that has not yet been earmarked from $1.176 million to approximately $89,000.
That $938,000 deficit will be closed via the approximately $7.3 million in savings in the general fund.
Stop bickering and “look at the big picture”
Following a lengthy discussion, which included comments from Sheriff Ronnie Lawson and three department heads (patrol, transport, and jail), the commission voted unanimously to amend the 2020-21 general fund budget to increase the budgeted HCSO employee pay increase from 1.6 to 5%.
When the budget process began, Lawson reported to commissioners that he had lost 68 employees to higher paying jobs in the past 22 months. Two months later, that number was 79, the sheriff told commissioners Monday. The cost of training and outfitting their replacements exceeded $300,000, Lawson said.
Lawson noted that the proposed 1.6% cost of living adjustment originally recommended in the budget would barely cover the cost of the employee health insurance increase, which Budget Committee Chairman John Metz estimated will be around 5%.
Lt. Greg Larkin, who oversees the Patrol Division, told the commission that officers don’t do that job for the money. It’s a calling and it’s what they believe they’re supposed to be doing. However, they also have to support their families, Larkin said, and to do so many work two, three and even four jobs.
“That’s not fair for them,” Larkin said. “That’s not fair for their families. They need off time.”
Larkin added, “I’m not asking for myself. I’ve been very blessed. I’m asking for all the other men and women who work for Sheriff Lawson and work to serve the citizens of this county. They deserve more money.”
Jail Administrator Butch Gallion told the commission that his staff members endure a lot of danger and unpleasantness for $11.94 an hour.
“They get spit on,” Gallion said. “Little shampoo bottles filled with feces and urine squirted on them. To roll around on the ground with people and fight with them. To have to deal with that, and they get $11.94 per hour.”
Gallion added, “We have fights weekly, if not daily. And as the COVID has gone on, we’re still showing up for work every day.”
Lt. James Woods, who is over transportation, court officers, SROs and process servers, told the commission they need to “look at the big picture” and stop bickering among themselves.
There’s only so much money to go around
Commissioner Danny Alvis initially made a motion to double the original proposed COLA from 1.6 to 3.2%, but one deputy in the audience stated that wouldn’t even cover their insurance.
Commissioner Syble Vaughan-Trent then made a motion to raise HCSO salaries by 5%, which was projected to add to the $709,000 budget deficit by $229,000 for a total of $938,000.
Metz said he believes HCSO staff need more money, but commissioners need to be willing to increase taxes to offset this increase in recurring expenditures, which would require two more pennies on the property tax rate.
“That’s the only way this works,” Metz said. “There’s no other way around it. You continue to build a deficit. Then you end up having a wheel tax. There’s only so much money to go around, so you have to raise taxes.”
The commission voted 21-0 in favor of the 5% increase for HCSO staff, but didn’t vote to increase taxes.
Overall budget approved 13-8
Commissioner Hannah Speaks then made a motion to provide full-time HCSO employees a one-time $1,000 COVID-19 hazardous pay bonus to be paid from LSG funds. With 123 full-time employees, that reduction from the LSG fund was estimated at around $123,000.
That bonus, which had been included in another resolution that was rejected Monday evening, was approved by a vote of 11-10.
Commissioner Mike Herrell then made a motion to eliminate a proposed $12,000 salary increase that will take place this fiscal year and next fiscal year for county Finance Director Eric Buchanan. That increase was recommended to bring Buchanan’s salary up to the level of other finance directors in counties the size of Hawkins.
The motion was defeated 10-11.
The overall budget was then approved by a vote of 13-8. The commissioners who voted against the overall 2020-21 budget included Vaughan-Trent, Charles Housewright, Raymond Jessee, Alvis, Charles Thacker, Speaks, Herrell and Donnie Talley.
Fire and rescue funding increases
On Monday’s agenda, Alvis had submitted a resolution to increase $4,000 fire departments contributions by $4,000 each.
Alvis noted that during the COVID-19 crisis fire departments hadn’t been able to conduct their regular fundraiser events such as roadblocks and community gatherings, and they were in need of the extra funds.
Herrell made a motion to amend that resolution and increase fire contributions to $6,500 for each of the 12 fire departments, with the funds to be drawn from the LSG.
Without that $6,500 bonus, the eight county fire departments would receive $19,110 each, and the four city fire departments would receive $17,150 each.
A motion to table the fire funding resolution failed 9-12. Herrell’s amendment was then approved 17-4, and the amended resolution was approved 16-5.
Commissioner Larry Clonce made a motion to amend the 2020-21 county contribution budget to increase contribution funding for the Hawkins County Rescue Squad and Church Hill Rescue Squad by $5,000 each, which was approved 19-2.
Herrell then made a motion to increase the Hawkins County Special Response Team (HAZMAT) by $1,500, which was approved 19-2. Both contributions were to be paid from the LSG.
Funding for two remounted ambulances
Commissioner Jeff Barrett had introduced a resolution to utilize LSG funding not to exceed $275,000 to purchase two remounted ambulances for Hawkins County EMS, which would help replenish that agency’s aging fleet.
HCEMS currently has five 24/7 ambulances, and Director Jason Murrell told the commission that number won’t change. Murrell noted that his agency currently has six trucks with more than 200,000 miles, one which is almost 400,000, and three of which are closing in on 300,000 miles.
Barrett’s resolution was approved with an amendment made by Clonce that increased LSG spending by another $100,000 for the purpose of installing Automated External Defibrillators (AEDs) in county vehicles. The location of those AEDs and required training of the personnel who will be transporting them will be determined in the future.
The amendment was approved 16-5, and then the amended resolution was approved 15-6.
On Monday, the commission also rejected a resolution to rescind a $500,000 contribution of LSG funds approved by the county in June to extend First Utility District water service to about 30 homes on Gravely Valley Road and Cobb Road that have contaminated wells.
That resolution intended to earmark all $1.176 million in LSG funds for public safety purposes, but each of those intended purchases was approved in other resolutions including buying an ambulance, the AED purchases, and the HCSO bonus pay.
That rescinding resolution died for lack of a second and didn’t come up for a vote.