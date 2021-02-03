ROGERSVILLE – With almost no discussion last week the Hawkins County Commission voted 16-3 with one abstention to accept the lone bid of $26,500 for repairs of the Hawkins County courthouse steeple windows.
The lack of debate was surprising considering the extent of the discussion on that topic which took place during the Jan. 13 Public Buildings Committee meeting.
Some commissioners during the Jan. 13 committee meeting expressed concern that the bid was too high, and at one point a commissioner got on his cell phone to solicit another bid.
In the end the committee voted 4-1 on Jan. 13 to forward the bid to the full commission without a recommendation.
The only question asked during the Jan. 25 County Commission meeting, however, was by Commissioner Mike Herrell who wanted to know where the funding would be coming from. The answer was the capital projects line item of the budget.
Last year, a pane of glass fell out of one of the four window units in the steeple of Hawkins County’s 184-year-old courthouse, but miraculously it didn’t break or hit anyone.
Instead, it stuck in the ground, but the event revealed to county leaders that the window frames and sashes in the steeple are rotting and in need of replacement.
County facilities manager Sarah Davis asked commissioners to approve the lone bid so the project could be completed quickly before another glass pane falls out and potentially hits someone on the courthouse lawn.
That lone bid was submitted by Woodsmith Customs in Church Hill, which is owned by Luke Smith who specializes in wood detailing.
Smith examined the steeple windows and gave the Public Buildings Committee a report on the damage during its September meeting. Smith was then hired by the committee to draft specs for the project, which were part of the bid advertisement.
The project entails rebuilding the windows on all four sides of the steeple, each of which has 13 panes of glass. Only one side would be removed and repaired at a time, so that during the duration of the project only one side of the steeple would be boarded up.
Commissioners who voted against the bid were Herrell, Jeff Barrett and Charlie Thacker. Commissioner Chairman Rick Brewer abstained.
UT Extension Office approved for new offices
Also during the Jan. 25 meeting the commission voted unanimously to approve a lease agreement with Johnathan Lawson for for two suites at 3815 Rt. 66 in Rogersville for $1,400 per month for the new location of the University of Tennessee's Agriculture Extension offices in Hawkins County.
The five year lease lease agreement is retroactive to December of 2020 and doesn't include utilities. The lease can be terminated without penalty by either party by giving a t least 60 days of written notice.
The commission also approved a five year lease in the amount of $1,600 annually beginning Jan. 1 for use of the property where the Rock Hill Convenience Center is located at 1635 Rt. 70N north of Rogersville.
Speed limit change on Slate Hill Road
The commission approved a speed limit change on Slate Hill Road in the Mooresburg community from 40 mph to 45 mph.
Commissioner Hannah Winegar asked that in the future speed limit changes go before the Public Safety Committee, as opposed to the Road Committee which usually makes speed limit change recommendations.
“I just don't feel like the Road Committee is the appropriate committee for this because it is a public safety thing,” Winegar said. “I feel like the sheriff's department should have input any time speed limits change because ultimately they're the ones who determine if that's a hazard. Not us.”
Highway superintendent Lowell Bean told the commission that the speed limit was originally 30 mph, and in December of 2013 the commission increased it to 40 mph. Bean said a local resident requested that it be increased to 45 mph, which was approved 17-4.
New county road in Mooresburg
The commission also voted 21-0 to accept Owens Lane in Mooresburg as a county road.
Owens Lane intersects with Old Highway 11-W and continued 857 feet with a 50 foot right-of-way and a 75 foot cul-de-sac.
The road is brand new and was constructed at the cost of the previous property owner.