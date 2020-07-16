ROGERSVILLE — The Public Safety Committee voted Wednesday to move forward with a plan to replace Hawkins County’s failing emergency radio system with a VHS analog system similar to the one in place now.
The ultimate deciding factor was the cost.
The analog system is estimated at $420,000, not including the cost of a fourth antenna tower that would be needed in the Clinch Mountain area to improve coverage where terrain creates radio communication dead spots.
The only other choice presented to the PSC on Wednesday was the Tennessee Advanced Communications System (TACN) which is estimated to cost $4.5 million, not including the cost of two or three new antenna towers that would be added to the three existing towers to eliminate all dead spots.
Hawkins County EMA Director Jamie Miller told the committee that $4.5 million also doesn’t include a recurring cost of $129,300 for the county and $35,400 for the cities for radio maintenance and system upgrades.
“At the end of the day, TACN will work,” Miller said. “At the end of the day, TACN is the most expensive. At the end of the day, TACN will probably take five or six (antenna) sites to cover this county. But, as far as the technology, one talk group covering the whole county — one talker for law enforcement, one for EMS — it’s the only solution that provides that for everybody. It’s also the most expensive and you pay for that.”
Making the TACN system effective in Hawkins County would cost much more than $4.5 million, said Mayor Jim Lee. TACN actually has less coverage than the current radio system unless the county adds at least two antenna sites, which Lee noted involves acquiring real estate and building new towers.
Hawkins County has applied for a $250,000 emergency grant from the state to address its radio problem.
There’s also $1.1 million coming from the one-time-only state funding promised by Gov. Bill Lee to be used at the county’s discretion during the COVID-19 crisis.
The Hawkins County Commission already approved $500,000 for a residential water line extension near the Carters Valley landfill, but the rest is available to help deal with the radio problem.
However, the cost of a TACN system is well beyond the means of the county at this time, and some county leaders have suggested it can’t be done without a tax increase.
The county’s emergency radio system went down three times, beginning in November, and then again in December, and finally in January.
Currently, fire and rescue services, as well as all city and county law enforcement, are operating on the backup system with no other backup equipment available.
The only exception is Rogersville, which has its own police and fire dispatch.
County leaders have been under pressure to act soon regarding communications upgrades due to the ongoing problem of radio dead spots and the inability of officers and first responders on opposite sides of the county to communicate directly with each other.
Under the proposed analog system, that inability to communicate directly from opposite sides of the county won’t be completely solved, but Lee said there will be a big improvement.
Miller listed the pros and cons of the analog system.
One big pro is the fact that agencies would be able to continue using the same radio equipment they’re using now, saving the huge expense of buying new radios, which would probably be impossible for most volunteer agencies.
Miller noted that “in-county responder interoperability,” the ability of different agencies to communicate with each other, doesn’t change.
Analog is also the quickest solution to have in place, it improves coverage, and it is less expensive for adding antenna sites in areas with poor coverage including Clinch and Beech Creek.
Among the cons presented by Miller: Responders have to change channels to find the best signal depending on their location to repeater sites, some responders who are significantly distanced (opposite ends of the county) cannot hear each other, and it doesn’t provide interoperability for outside county responders such as regional response teams.
The committee voted unanimously in favor of the analog solution.
Lee noted that the next step will be approval of the analog system by the county commission and the addition of that new system in the proposed 2020-21 budget.
If the full commission approves the plan, the next step would be to advertise for bids. Lee said he is hopeful that grant funding will be approved by the time bids come in and that the county can move forward with installation.
Lee noted that if the new analog system is approved, the county should still set a goal toward getting a TACN system 10-15 years in the future. If that occurs, the new analog system would still be around for use as a backup, he said.