ROGERSVILLE — The Hawkins County Chamber of Commerce will host its annual Legislative Breakfast on Saturday, with several government officials expected to attend.
This year the chamber has invited Congresswoman Diana Harshbarger, who represents the 1st Congressional District; state Sen. Frank Niceley, who represents the 8th District; state Sen. Jon Lundberg, who represents the 4th District; state Rep. Gary Hicks, who represents the 9th District; and state Rep. Scotty Campbell, who represents the 3rd District.
Harshbarger is an East Tennessee native and a licensed pharmacist. She represents Carter, Cocke, Greene, Hamblen, Hancock, Hawkins, Johnson, Sullivan, Unicoi, Washington, Jefferson and Sevier counties.
Niceley is a member of the 112th General Assembly and has served in the House of the 96th, 97th, 104th through the 107th and in the Senate of the 108th through the 112th General Assemblies.
Lundberg has served as a House member in the 105th through 109th General Assemblies and a Senate member of the 110th through the 112th General Assemblies. He is 1st Vice-Chair of the Education Committee and is a member of the Finance, Ways and Means Committee and the Judiciary Committee.
Hicks serves as a House member of the 109th through the 112th General Assemblies.
Campbell serves as a House member of the 107th through the 112th General Assemblies. His district includes Johnson, Carter, and Sullivan Counties.
Each elected official in attendance will provide an update on issues in the legislature that will affect Hawkins County.
The event will be held at American Legion Post 21, 1924 E. Main St. in Rogersville.
Tickets are $20, and there will be limited availability at the door. Tickets can be bought at the chamber office or from a chamber board member. Contact the Rogersville/Hawkins County Chamber of Commerce for more information at (423) 272-2186.