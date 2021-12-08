ROGERSVILLE — Jimmy Gilliam, an 85-year-old Rogserville area man, was killed and three others injured in a Tuesday morning automobile accident in Hawkins County.
Charges could be pending against Jason Honaker, the driver of the vehicle that struck the one in which Gilliam was a passenger. All four had Rogersville addresses, Tennessee Highway Patrol spokesman Nathan Hall said.
A citation and criminal charges are pending, according to the THP report, as are the results for requested drug and alcohol use for Honaker, who the preliminary reports says ran a red traffic light.
Jimmy Gilliam, a rear seat passenger in a 2016 Nissan Rogue, died as a result of the crash at the intersection of Park Boulevard and U.S. Highway 11-W in Rogersville, near the Big Lots shopping center and Burger King.
The THP accident report said Betty Gilliam, 83 and also a rear-seat passenger in the Weems vehicle, was injured, as was Honaker.
The crash occurred at about 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, according to a report released Wednesday and written by Trooper David Good.
Lisa Weems, 62, was driving the 2016 Nissan Rouge in which the Gilliams were riding, referred to in the report as vehicle one.
The other vehicle, a 2019 Chevrolet Colorado referred to as vehicle two, was driven by Honaker, 39. The report said the Honaker vehicle failed to stop for a red traffic light and struck the Weems vehicle.
"Vehicle one was traveling North on Park Boulevard. Vehicle two was Traveling South on U.S. Highway 11-W. Vehicle one was making a left turn onto U.S. Highway 11-W from Park Boulevard and had the green traffic light," the report said. "Vehicle two failed to stop for red traffic light and struck vehicle one. Both vehicles moved uncontrollably off the roadway into the culvert where they came to a rest."
The report indicated additional report is pending and that the report "information is preliminary and may not reflected on the final crash report."
The report said the Gilliams and Weems had not been consuming alcoholic beverages or drugs, while it was "unknown" if Honaker had.
All were wearing seat belts, but the trooper indicated in his opinion safety restraints would not have made a difference.
