ROGERSVILLE — The Hawkins County Board of Education voted on Thursday evening to move forward with a $13.7 million energy efficiency project to replace the 40-year-old HVAC system at both main high schools, as well as install LED lighting in every county school.
A Tennessee Energy Efficient Schools Initiative (EESI) loan in the amount of $5 million at 0.5% interest is expected to cover part of the cost of the project. That loan would be repaid using approximately $300,00 in annual energy savings that are guaranteed by Trane, which is overseeing the project.
The Hawkins County Commission can expect to see a resolution on its Sept. 28 meeting agenda seeking approval of a bond issue for the school system to cover the remaining estimated $8.7 million of the project cost.
School finance director Melissa Farmer told the BOE on Thursday that the EESI loan has been applied for, and the school system should hear back by Sept. 3 that the grant has been approved.
The preliminary debt analysis for the bond issue indicates that Hawkins County will have to borrow $9.5 million to acquire the needed $8.7 million.
That’s because counties are legally required to share bond issue funding with other school systems in their county, with disbursement based on their percentage of student population. As a result, Rogersville City School and the Kingsport School System would receive a small percentage of that bond issue funding.
In the recent fiscal years, the Hawkins County Commission has pulled a total of six pennies worth of property tax revenue from school debt service to help balance the county general fund. A penny on the Hawkins County property tax generates approximately $104,000 annually.
If the bond issue is approved by the county commission there will be a payment due in the current fiscal year.
Farmer said there’s enough money in the school debt service fund to cover these new bond payments this year, but at some point the county commission will have to return some of those property pennies back into the school debt fund.
“It’s not something they have to do immediately, but a little ways down the road they’re going to have to look at that and have a serious discussion about what they want to do there,” Farmer told the BOE. “... If not, two years from now — definitely probably by the third of fourth year.”
Farmer said a bond consultant is expected to attend the commission’s Budget Committee meeting on Sept. 21 and explain their options.
Director of Schools Matt Hixson noted, however, that the amount that would be borrowed for this project wouldn’t exceed the school system’s ability to pay it back.
A key element of the project is the replacement of duct work at both main high schools.
A Trane energy analysis that was presented to the BOE last week indicates the ducts, which are 20 years past their life expectancy, are leaking into crawl spaces and above the ceilings, and are highly inefficient.
Trane couldn’t guarantee how much savings new duct work will generate because that number can’t be measured. But, Trane officials said it should add substantially to the $300,000 in annual savings guaranteed by Trane for the LED light change.
“We would not pursue this if it were not for the potential saving,” Hixson told the BOE on Thursday. “(The high school HVAC) is the original equipment that was built with those schools 40 years ago, and we’ve gotten every single ounce of air, whether it’s heating or cooling, that we can get out of those systems. We’re losing a lot to those crawl spaces.”
Hixson added, “Just as a historical perspective, that’s why we initially looked at it, because we knew we were going to generate some savings to help offset some of those costs.”
Aside from the district-wide lighting and high school HVAC replacements, the project would also involve installation at both high schools of a Bi-Polar Ionization Indoor Air Quality system which reduces viruses, including COVID-19, as well as reducing bacteria, mold, allergens, dust, odors, volatile organic compounds (VOCs) and static electricity.
Both high schools would also receive new electrical switchgear. Mount Carmel Elementary would receive a replacement for its inefficient cooling tower, a clean tower water loop to reduce clogging and decrease compressor fatigue.
Assuming the bond is approved by the county commission, the goal is to proceed with the LED lighting as soon as possible so that the school system can begin realizing those energy savings.
The HVAC projects would take place next summer to eliminate as much classroom disruption as possible.