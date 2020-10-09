ROGERSVILLE — Hawkins County students will remain on the current four-day week classroom schedule until Christmas break, although students who are most in need of tutoring will now be bused to their school for three hours on Fridays.
The Board of Education had originally planned to return to the traditional 5-day week in the classroom when students return from fall break on Oct. 19.
That plan was scrapped by the BOE during a special called meeting on Thursday, however, due to a recent spike in COVID-19 cases and quarantines.
Cherokee High School was closed this week due to seven new cases being reported the week before, resulting in 134 student quarantines and 18 teacher quarantines.
Hawkins County Schools began the 2020-21 school year in August under a 100% online virtual classroom “Red Phase” situation.
Over the past several weeks, the system transitioned into alternating two-day in-classroom weeks for students; and then to the current four-day classroom week with virtual classes on Fridays.
On Thursday, the BOE unanimously approved Director of Schools Matt Hixson’s recommendation to maintain that “Yellow Phase” four-day week for the rest of the semester until Christmas break.
That means students will continue to receive lessons in the classroom Monday through Thursday, and virtual learning on Friday. Schools will utilize those Fridays for deep cleaning, as well as to give teachers time for planning and collaboration.
“learning gaps”
The only difference with the current plan is that beginning Oct. 19 Hawkins County schools will begin busing small groups of students in need of “academic intervention” to their school on Fridays from 8 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. for additional tutoring.
Hixson said the additional tutoring will help students get caught up after missing the end of the 2019-20 school year after school shut down in March due to COVID-19.
“It allows us to bring those students in and attack those learning gaps that have been prevalent through our first of the year academic assessments,” Hixson told the board on Thursday.
Hixson said the plan would be to target students for special Friday morning tutoring who were identified in need of intervention in the beginning of the school year assessments. He said they will primarily focus on math and RLA (Reading Language Arts).
If your child needs to attend small group instruction on Fridays, you will receive notification directly from the school and transportation will be set up and provided. As students progress through these interventions, students will exit the Friday program and more students will rotate into the intervention groups.
“(Assessments) are still underway, but we’ve got a pretty good idea what we would consider a tier-3 student, those that are most behind,” Hixson added. “By providing transportation, this becomes a mandatory attendance issue for those students. By providing transportation we can hold them accountable for being to school on those intervention Fridays.”
“an education fiasco”
Board member Tecky Hicks expressed concern that the names of people within the school system who have tested positive for COVID-19 aren’t released to the public.
“When the president of the United States and his wife had contracted COVID, everybody that they had been in contact with was named. I don’t have a clue who’s got COVID and who don’t have COVID. I don’t know why we’re not publishing those (names). People got to stay away from them. We don’t have any way of isolating ourselves from people who are positively tested for COVID.”
Hicks added, “What are we going to do when this thing blows up into high epidemics in some of our other schools, and we have to start closing those schools down? We’re going to be in an education fiasco when that happens. We’re already in one at Cherokee, I’m almost sure.”
Hicks said he would also like to see system-wide academic progress reports to see how students are adapting to the reduced in-classroom learning and virtual classrooms situations. Hicks said he is concerned that students have fallen behind during the pandemic.
“unfortunate circumstances”
Mid-semester assessments should be available to the board soon, Hixson said.
“We’re compiling data now,” Hixson said. “I’ve met with two principals for their fall evaluations, and they already have data on who they’ve tested. Have they tested 100 percent of the students? No. But they’re well in progress on that and we know roughly how many students we need to target in these Friday instructional blocks.”
Hixson added, “I think if we’re consistent in that, three hours every week, that begins to give us a springboard for what we’re potentially looking at in the spring of holding some after-school sessions to really target some of those blocks, too. It’s better than doing nothing right now, and I think what you (Hicks) have described is accurate. It can be viewed as a mess. But it’s a reaction to unfortunate circumstances in which we find ourselves, and every school system is dealing with the same thing.”