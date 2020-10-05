ROGERSVILLE — Hawkins County Mayor Jim Lee received notice Monday that the county has been awarded Community Development Block Grant “Imminent Threat” funding in the amount of $250,000 to help pay for the replacement of its failing emergency radio system.
Last week, the Hawkins County Commission approved a $425,000 budget amendment to cover the cost of replacing all analog emergency radio equipment from the wall plug-ins to the top of the antennas at all three of Hawkins County's tower locations: Bays Mountain, Town Knob and Short Mountain.
The new analog system will replace the older equipment that began failing last November.
While discussing the project at its Sept. 28 meeting, several county commissioners expressed concern about the cost and the fact that the $250,000 CDBG application was still pending.
Lee announced Monday he had received a letter from CDBG Director Kent Archer indicating the funds had been approved.
“I am pleased to inform you that your 2020 CDBG-IT application in the amount of $250,000 for Communications System Replacement has been fully approved,” Archer stated in the letter to Lee. “As you know, CDBG funds cannot be released until a contract between the state and your community has been executed and contract conditions have been satisfied. A contract will be emailed to you in the coming days."
Archer added, “Activities which you may begin to work on with receipt of this letter are the environmental review, administration and engineering design.”
There was a minor radio system shutdown in November 2019, but it experienced a catastrophic microwave connectivity failure the following month. There was another failure in January.
Since then, Hawkins County has been operating on backup emergency radio equipment, and Hawkins County EMA Director Jamie Miller told commissioners last week the situation was deteriorating quickly.
Miller said he couldn't predict when the new system will be completed, but he had received a rough estimate of four months prior to the COVID-19 crisis.