ROGERSVILLE — A resolution that will refinance $18.6 million in Hawkins County school, courthouse and jail debt at approximately half the interest rate was approved on Monday evening by a County Commission vote of 18-2.
This was the second consecutive month the county has been asked to refinance debt. Last month it was for a $15 million loan that was coming due at the end of March and had to be refinanced or paid off. That resolution was pulled from the Feb. 22 agenda and then approved at a special called meeting on March 8.
County bond adviser Scott Gibson from Cumberland Securities told the commission on Monday that first bond issue came in with an interest rate slightly below 1.4%.
Gibson noted, however, that there has been a slight upward trend in interest rates since January, and he recommended that the commission not hesitate approving the refinancing of two additional loans during Monday’s meeting.
On Monday, the commission was asked to refinance a total of $18.6 million in debt from two separate loans, one of which was from a school building and renovation project, and the other of which built the Hawkins County Justice Center and Jail and renovated the historic courthouse.
Although he’s projecting the new refinancing bond issues will come in at 1.78%, Gibson told the commission it’s possible they could lock in a new interest rate at less than 1.5%.
Either way, it will be a big improvement over the current 3.4% interest rate on those two loans.
Based on the projected 1.78% rate, the county should save $1.4 million on one loan being refinanced in Monday’s resolution, and another $2 million on the other loan by the time the new bonds are paid off in 2036.
On the surface that might seem like a no-brainer, but the $11.1 million federal stimulus check the county is expected to receive has some commissioners talking about retiring the debt outright.
Commissioner Danny Alvis said he’d like to pay off county debt, “and the sooner the better when we get access to our (stimulus) funding.”
Gibson noted, however, that the federal stimulus funding may have restrictions on how it can be spent.
“I’m not sure paying debt off will be one of the allowed uses of the funds,” Gibson said. “I do think you could potentially avoid issuing new debt to fund some projects that would be allowed uses of the funds.”
Gibson pointed out the two high school HVAC projects and the countywide emergency radio systems are two impending big ticket items that will likely be approved for stimulus spending.
By not issuing new debt to pay for those projects, Gibson said the county’s debt level will reduce every year. One reason the new interest rates are lower is the county is paying off the principle faster.
Gibson added, “In a few more years you should be in pretty good shape. You’re in pretty good shape now. Considering all the assets that you have financed over the past two decades, between two big school improvement programs and renovations, and building the jail and justice center, and renovating this courthouse, you have checked the boxes on several things. You have issued debt to do that, but that debt has continued to come down, it will continue to come down so you’re in really good shape today.”
Commissioner Mike Herrell noted that the school system is getting more than $16 million of its own federal stimulus funding, and as of Monday the high school HVAC project would be among the permitted uses.
Commission chairman Rick Brewer asked if it is later determined that stimulus funding can be used to retire debt, and they refinance these two bonds, is there other debt they could apply that stimulus funding toward without incurring a penalty.
A bond that was issued in 2016 becomes pre-payable starting in 2023. Under federal guidelines, the county has until 2024 to spend stimulus funding so it could later utilize stimulus to retire that debt if it chooses.