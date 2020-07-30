ROGERSVILLE — With Hawkins County’s savings account growing by $2 million during the previous fiscal year, apparently the pandemic hasn’t had the negative effect on the county’s economy that it’s had on larger communities in the region.
Unlike those larger localities, Hawkins County’s sales tax income increased slightly, as did its gasoline tax revenue — two budget line items that were projected to take a big hit due to the COVID-19 crisis.
On Monday, Hawkins County Finance Director Eric Buchanan presented the Budget Committee with the final figures from the 2019-20 budget, as well as the third and final proposed draft of the 2020-21 budget.
As approved last August, the 2019-20 budget was projecting an $8,000 deficit. Buchanan reported to the committee, however, that the 2019-20 fiscal year was actually closing out with a surplus of approximately $2 million going back into the county’s undesignated fund balance.
How did the county save that much money?
“That happened primarily from expenditures,” Buchanan told the Times News on Wednesday. “Revenue was only off about $300,000. Primarily it was from unspent money turned back in by officeholders and department heads who didn’t spend all of their appropriations.”
With about 95% of 2019-20 fiscal year figures in, Hawkins County ended the previous fiscal year with an undesignated fund balance of $7.975 million.
“I think that’s going to put us in a position where we can sit back and see how this pandemic plays out without having to panic,” Buchanan said. “We’re very aware of it; we’re being conservative with it. I think with how well last year finished we can absorb and roll with whatever comes our way on this next one, hopefully. Our safety net increased so we’ve got a little more breathing room.”
“Chipping away at that deficit”
The proposed 2020-21 fiscal year budget is showing a projected deficit of $709,972, which would leave Hawkins County with an undesignated fund balance of $7.331 million at the end of the new fiscal year.
Buchanan noted that when he began the third draft of the 2020-21 fiscal year budget earlier this month, the projected deficit was more than $800,000.
“As I got more actuals (final figures from the previous fiscal year), I felt comfortable changing a few things ,” Buchanan said. “Some of the revenues came in a little stronger than projected, and so I did feel comfortable moving a few of those ever so slightly.”
There were also some capital outlay projects that progressed further than anticipated in 2019-20, so expenditures to complete those projects will be less than previously budgeted in earlier drafts of the budget.
“We also had an adjustment from our insurance on our workers’ comp rate for our EMA department, so that lowered our workers’ comp expense,” Buchanan said. “There were just a few other tidbits like that that helped with chipping away at that deficit.”
Buchanan added, “This 2019-20 year really came together well. I wish the 2020-21 budget looked a little bit better on paper, but I’m hoping we can duplicate some of this same success next year, and when it’s all said and done we’ll have another positive change when the actuals come in.”
Solid Waste Department budget
In the separate Solid Waste Department budget, revenue finished 2019-20 at $2,058,484 compared to the budgeted amount of $1,570,000. The county is projecting $1,782,500 in revenue for 2020-21.
Expenditures finished $1,579,484 in 2019-20 compared to $1,821,615 budgeted. The county is projecting $2,196,161 in expenditures for 2020-21.
The Solid Waste Department’s undesignated fund balance for 2019-20 is at $1,836,898 and is projected at $1,518,339 for 2020-21.
Highway Department’s budget
Highway Department revenue for 2019-20 is looking to finish at $5,005,404, compared to the budgeted amount of $5,471,616. For 2020-21, the county is projecting $5,166,184
Expenditures for 2019-20 are coming in at $4,565,195 compared to the earlier budgeted amount of $8,198,774. The county predicts $8,379,112 for 2020-21.
The Highway Department fund balance for 2019-20 is at $5,187,049 and is estimated at $1,974,121 for 2020-21.
“We didn’t see the big reduction in sales tax for the Solid Waste Department like the experts had warned,” Buchanan said. “We were spared because we’re a rural county. We didn’t see that big reduction in motor vehicle tax for the Highway Department either. Two of the biggest revenues they told us we were going to lose, knock on wood, we’ve still got them.”
The third draft of the proposed 2020-21 fiscal year budget will be presented to the full county commission when it meets in regular session Aug. 24.