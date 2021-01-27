KINGSPORT — The Kingsport Police Department is seeking the public's help locating a 16-year-old boy reported missing this past Saturday.
According to a press release the police department issued Wednesday afternoon:
• Devon Wiles, 16, was reported missing to the Kingsport Police Department on January 23.
• Wiles was last seen in the 1600 block of Highland Street.
• He is described as a white male, 5' 9" tall, weighing 195 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.
• Foul play is not suspected, but due to his being a minor, investigators are making every possible effort to locate him.
• Anyone who sees him or may know his current whereabouts is asked to contact detectives in the KPD's Criminal Investigations Division at 423-229-9429 or call Kingsport Central Dispatch at 423-246-9111.
• If an individual who is able to supply information related to this or any other case wishes not to be identified, tips can be submitted anonymously via online “Citizen Feedback” forms available at the following link:
https://www.kingsporttn.gov/city-services/police-department/contact-us .