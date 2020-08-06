For the first time, a woman is on track to be elected to Tennessee’s 1st Congressional District seat.
Kingsport pharmacist Diana Harshbarger narrowly won the Republican Primary, while Hawkins County small business owner Blair Walsingham took the Democratic Primary, according to unofficial returns from the Associated Press.
The two will face off in the November general election, although a Democrat has not held the seat since the 19th century.
Harsh- barger won Sullivan County with 5,204 votes, or 24%. With more than 95% of the vote counted, she had 17,938 votes, or about 19%.
Her closest opponents were state Sen. Rusty Crowe, state Rep. Timothy Hill, former Johnson City Mayor Steve Darden, Knoxville physician Josh Gapp and former Kingsport Mayor John Clark.
Sixteen Republican candidates were on the ballot to succeed retiring Republican U.S. Rep. Phil Roe of Johnson City.
In an emailed news release, Roe said: “I congratulate Diana Harshbarger on a hard-fought victory in the primary and pledge to do everything I can to help ensure she wins the general election in November. As Republicans, we now need to all come together and unite for our common cause. COVID-19 is a challenge unlike any our nation has ever faced, and we need common sense conservative leaders to step up and help ensure America comes back stronger than ever. I know Diana will be such a leader for East Tennessee and will help President Trump keep America great.”
Harshbarger self-funded her campaign with more than $1.3 million, according to disclosures filed with the Federal Election Commission.
Washington-based Club for Growth backed Hill and spent $857,900 to attack Harshbarger and Crowe.
Crowe has represented Carter and Washington counties in the General Assembly since 1990. He received the most money from outside donors. He brought in more than $375,000.
Gapp, who doesn’t live in the district, loaned his campaign $852,000. Clark loaned his campaign more than $492,000.
Tennessee’s 1st Congressional District is the congressional district of Northeast Tennessee, including all of Carter, Cocke, Greene, Hamblen, Hancock, Hawkins, Johnson, Sullivan, Unicoi and Washington counties and parts of Jefferson County and Sevier County.
Roe has represented the 1st District since 2009. In 2017, he became chairman of the House Committee on Veterans Affairs.