By MARINA WATERS
WASHINGTON — Congresswoman Diana Harshbarger has officially seen her first bill passed by the U.S. House of Representatives.
Harshbarger’s Department of Homeland Security Contract Reporting Act of 2021 requires a public daily report of all contracts with the DHS for more than $4 million. The bill passed on a voice vote on the House floor and now awaits consideration by the Senate.
“Today, I have delivered on my promise to play a part in holding the Biden administration accountable on their self-inflicted border crisis,” Harshbarger said in a statement on Wednesday after the House approved the bill.
“The DHS Contract and Reporting Act will require transparent reporting on contract awards granted by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security so we taxpayers know how our federal tax dollars are being spent. This is important given the disturbing lack of transparency by Biden’s DHS on where migrants are going once they’re released into the United States, including those here in Tennessee. With greater transparency comes greater accountability. The Biden administration must stop acting in secrecy.”
Harshbarger introduced the bill in July. She told the Times News last month she created the bill after few details were offered regarding planes that landed in Knoxville and Chattanooga reportedly carrying unaccompanied minors.
“The Biden administration said they’re just passing through to a bus,” Harshbarger said. “But we don’t know where the bus went. We don’t know how they got here, where they came from, who their sponsor was. … We want to know within 24 hours that it will be posted on a user-friendly website for you and me to see who got the contract, what the award was, who they are servicing, where they came from, where they are going and how much it costs.”
The bill requires that the DHS offer an online report including the total estimated dollar amount, whether DHS awarded the contract competitively, what company won the contract and where the work will be performed. The bill also says these updates are required no later than one business day after the contract is authorized or modified.
To check the bill’s progress, go to https://www.congress.gov/bill/117th-congress/house-bill/4363.
