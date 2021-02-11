KINGSPORT — There’s less than a week until the filing deadline for would-be candidates in the city of Kingsport’s upcoming elections.
Robert “Bob” Harshbarger III, son of U.S. Rep. Diana Harshbarger (R-1st district), is among six candidates who have filed the necessary paperwork, so far, to run for Kingsport alderman.
There are three alderman seats on the ballot for city voters in May. Those seats currently are occupied by Jennifer Adler, Betsy Moore Cooper and Colette George.
As of 5 p.m. on Thursday, 12 people had picked up petitions to potentially run for those seats. Six of those 12 had filed completed petitions: Sara E. Buchanan, Wesley Combs, Betsy M. Cooper, Colette George, Bob Harshbarger and Paul W. Montgomery.
The six others who picked up petitions to potentially seek a spot on the ballot are: Joe Carr, Daisy Ann Jenkins, Matthew Lindsay, Keira Moore Majeeb, Jason Meredith and Jason Scott Moore.
In other races:
Mayor Pat Shull has filed his petition to run for a second two-year term. Brian Woliver also has filed to run for mayor. A third person has picked up, but not filed, the necessary petition to run for mayor: Michael Lathrop.
The two Kingsport Board of Education seats on the ballot in May are those occupied by Eric Hyche and Tim Dean.
Dean, a former BOE member, was appointed earlier this month to fill out the remaining term of Carrie Upshaw, who died in early December after a lengthy illness.
Four have filed completed petitions to run for BOE: Tyler Brooks, Denny Darnell, Brandon Fletcher and Jamie Jackson.
Two others have picked up petitions to potentially run: Hyche and Melissa B. Woods.
Aldermen and BOE members do not run by district in Kingsport, and city elections are not partisan.
Kingsport is the only city in Sullivan County to continue holding its municipal elections not at the same time as state or federal elections.
Since it’s just Kingsport having an election, early voting will only be held at the Civic Auditorium for the entire timeframe required by law to conduct early voting.
“In light of the fact that we will unfortunately be holding yet another election during a pandemic, all voters are encouraged to cast their ballot during early voting,” Sullivan County Administrator of Elections Jason Booher said earlier this year.
Election Day is May 18.
Petitions to run have been available for pickup since Dec. 21. The deadline to return completed petitions and qualify for the ballot is noon on Feb. 18.
For city residents who are not already registered to vote, the deadline to do so and be eligible to vote in this election is April 19.
Early voting, at the Kingsport Civic Auditorium, is scheduled for: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on April 28-30, May 3-7, 10-13; and from 9 a.m. to noon on May 1 and May 8.