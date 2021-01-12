U.S. Rep. Diana Harshbarger announced Tuesday she strongly opposes invoking the 25th Amendment to remove President Donald Trump.
"After the atrocities on Jan. 6, President Trump announced his full support for a peaceful transition of power," Harshbarger, R-1st, said in a news release. "The calls for impeachment are at odds with (President-elect) Joe Biden’s call for unity and will only further the divide. Congressional Democrats have even floated the idea to wait until after Biden’s first 100 days in office to send the articles of impeachment to the Senate, showing this is nothing more than a way to score political points with their base.
“These political debates are distracting from the many more pressing issues facing millions of Americans each day to which Congress should devote this time to solving, such as relief from the devastating effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, skyrocketing prescription drug prices, and the opioid epidemic, to name a few. We should start focusing on solutions to the important issues affecting Americans. I sincerely wish that (House Speaker) Nancy Pelosi exercised the same amount of urgency when Congress was trying to pass COVID relief measures.”
The 25th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution says that if the president becomes unable to do his job, the vice president becomes the president or acting president.