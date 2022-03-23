KINGSPORT — Some had tears in their eyes while others held their certificates and pins with pride at Congresswoman Diana Harshbarger’s Vietnam veteran-pinning ceremony in Kingsport.
The event is part of Harshbarger’s partnership with the U.S. Vietnam War Commemoration effort to recognize Vietnam-era veterans and surviving family members for their service.
“It’s my pleasure to recognize you for your service to this country,” Harshbarger said to the Kingsport crowd on Tuesday. “I want to thank you for everything you’ve done. … As we see what’s going on today, we know that freedom isn’t free.”
Harshbarger pinned about 300 local veterans and their families between Tuesday’s event at the Higher Education Center in Kingsport and on Monday at the Tennessee College of Applied Technology in Morristown. So far, Harshbarger has honored approximately 3,326 Vietnam veterans with pins and commemoration recognition packages.
Members of the crowd donned Vietnam veteran flag-covered hats and vests along with their families in the auditorium. Harshbarger said a highlight for her at veteran events is always honoring veteran families and the sacrifices they have made as well.
“The first time I started pinning the veterans, a little man came up and he brought his wife with him,” Harshbarger told the crowd. “He had tears in his eyes and he said, ‘This woman wrote to me every single day. And I still have all her letters.’ ”
“They sacrificed at home while you were away. … I’ve heard some remarkable stories. I've met spouses who lost their husband or wife, and they bring their picture when we’re pinning them,” Harshbarger said. “It’s just a moving thing.”
Tuesday’s event was no different.
Veterans and families made their way to the front of the room for a photo with the congresswoman and to accept the certificate and pin often in honor of their loved one who served. One woman, Bernese Goodman, accepted a pin and certificate in honor of her late husband, Euell David Goodman. Another young man, Lucas Cade Gillenwater, accepted a pin and certificate in honor of his grandfather, William Arthur McReynolds. Gillenwater wore dog tags with his grandfather’s fingerprint on the back as he took a photo with Harshbarger.
The event, Harshbarger said, also serves as a homecoming of sorts to Vietnam veterans who might not have received a warm welcome from those protesting the war when soldiers returned to American soil.
“We are here to welcome you back home,” Harshbarger said, “and give you the recognition you may not have gotten 50 years ago. I’m honored to be here, to be your representative, to thank you and to welcome you back home.”
The congresswoman also offered the reminder that the experiences held by U.S. veterans are stories she believes should be remembered and honored at each opportunity.
“I raised my son to be appreciative of veterans. … I told him every time a veteran sits down, you listen to them and you respect them because when a veteran passes away it’s like a library closes. We will never get the information, stories and what they endured like you will if you sit and listen to them. Now I have two grandsons that he will raise to respect veterans as well. That’s what we want in our society. We need to be very respectful. And we need to honor you.”
Harshbarger and her team plan to host future veteran events throughout the region. To participate or to receive a commendation by mail, go to https://harshbarger.house.gov/services/honoring-vietnam-veterans.
