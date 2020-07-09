ROGERSVILLE — Kingsport pharmacist Diana Harshbarger pitched her 1st Congressional District GOP candidacy to Hawkins County Republicans at their headquarters on Wednesday.
"I'm not a politician," Harshbarger, who gave her campaign a $250,000 loan in the first quarter, said. "I've had a pharmacy for over 30 years, and I've been a pharmacist for over 33 (years), and I do a lot of specialty medicine. One thing you learn is when you talk to those patients, you hear what they say. But what I've learned over those 30 years is you really need to listen to what the patient says. If you listen to them, you can then work with them to come up with solutions to the problems they face."
Harshbarger's main tagline is "Washington needs a dose of the right medicine."
"There's a lot of things we need to clean up in Washington," she said. "You talk about term limits, and I signed that pledge. Politicians come and go, but it's bureaucrats that really run Washington, and my prayer is God raises up a new group of people that have a heart for the district they're to serve and he puts them in a position where they won't compromise on their values."
Harshbarger addressed these questions:
You talked about workforce development. What else is in your plan to move the district forward?
"You've got to have good employers to get good jobs, but you've got to have good workforce training, a trained employment force before you get those employers to come down here. The opioid crisis is something that has to be tackled. You've got to be tough on the border. Shut the illegal immigration down. Hold the people accountable who bring them over."
Do you favor a second economic stimulus?
"You just have to look at everything. There's businesses who applied the first time and if they need that, it should be on a case-by-case basis. There's people that have gotten money, and when they make more than they do working, then that's an issue. That's a problem. The government is reactive. It's not proactive."
How is COVID-19 going to impact this primary?
"People ask me all the time: 'How do you campaign during COVID?' I said, 'I've never campaigned before anyway.' I talk to people on the phone."
A Black Lives Matter event is going to be here on Saturday. What do you think about that?
"I've already talked to the sheriff. He said, 'We're preparing for that.' I said, 'You mean to tell me they are announcing where they are going?' More than anything, I think they want publicity about this. All lives matter. You have a right to peaceful protest. It's when it goes rogue and you have theft and arson and vandalism. That's not a peaceful protest."
How do you feel about Confederate monuments being taken down?
"The only thing I'll say about that is you can't forget the past or you're doomed to repeat it in the future."