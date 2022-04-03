A bill introduced in the U.S. House last week by U.S. Rep. Diana Harshbarger, R-Kingsport, would create a higher education funding account for any child who may attend a school that is noncompliant with state laws on “obscene” materials in schools.
The bill states that federal officials could withhold money from schools that violate “any State law relating to materials that are harmful to minors.”
Harshbarger co-sponsored the bill, dubbed the No Obscene Teaching in Our Schools Act of 2022, while the lead sponsor is Rep. Mark Green, who represents a district just west of Nashville.
The legislation was filed Wednesday and comes as the state of Tennessee passes and debates its own legislation regarding “obscene” materials in schools.
Gov. Bill Lee recently signed the Age-Appropriate Act of 2022, which makes it mandatory that school systems maintain a list of all school materials and post them online. The bill also requires local boards of education to create procedures for coming up with policies reviewing school books and deem what is and what is not age-appropriate.
A second bill was recently approved by the Tennessee House and will go before the Senate next. That bill, HB 1944, would criminalize any school that is noncompliant.
HB 1944 would slap school librarians with criminal penalties if books considered “obscene” make their way into school libraries. The bill would require schools to immediately take a book off the shelves if a parent or guardian makes a complaint.
Local school boards would then have 30 days to decide if the book should be permanently banned.
Those in violation could be charged with a Class A misdemeanor or a Class E felony.
Locally, co-sponsors of the bill include Reps. Bud Hulsey, Rebecca Alexander and David Hawk.
However, there might be little appetite for the bill to make much headway beyond the House.
State Sen. Jon Lundberg, R-Bristol, said last week he does not support the legislation.
“In its present form, I have serious concerns,” he said.
He said there is too much leeway with HB 1944 and it does not address what is “age-appropriate.” Lundberg said based upon the way the legislation reads, any book could be deemed inappropriate, and there’s no limit on how many books would have to be reviewed.
If a parent or guardian asked for the entire library to be reviewed, then every single book would need to be taken off the shelves for review.
Moreover, if a person deemed the Holy Bible as inappropriate, it would have to be taken off the shelf and reviewed.
Lundberg also pointed out that there are questions concerning noncompliance.
“I don’t know of a library that’s not compliant,” he said. “Especially with our age-appropriate legislation.”
The state House bill is now up for consideration in the Senate Judiciary and Calendar committees.
Green and Harshbarger’s bill would withhold money for violations of “any State law.” A state educational agency then may return the money to the federal government or set up a 529 education savings plan account for “eligible students.”
The bill defines an eligible child as one “who attends or otherwise would be attending” an elementary or secondary school that receives federal funding and is in violation of state laws related to materials harmful to minors.
The proposed law states that the 529 plan could be used to pay for tuition, curriculum materials, books, online educational materials, tutoring, standardized testing fees, dual enrollment fees and educational therapy.
The bill states that any state that creates and carries out a 529 education savings plan shall submit an annual report to Congress, along with a list of all schools found in violation of state law.
The bill also says the state must give the nature and details of the violation, the number of eligible children participating in the 529 plan and the use of federal funds for qualified expenses.
The bill has been assigned to the House Education and Labor and the House Ways and Means committees.