U.S. Rep. Diana Harshbarger announced Tuesday she has been appointed to the House Committee on Education and Labor and the House Committee on Homeland Security.
“I’m honored to have been selected to serve on the Education and Labor and Homeland Security committees in the 117th Congress,” said Harshbarger, R-1st. “As a member of the House Committee on Education and Labor, I will always put students first. Our students deserve not just a great education, but also the right education to address their unique learning needs. I also look forward to working on common-sense solutions to better align workforce development programs, including apprenticeships, to address the skill requirements for the in-demand, high-paying jobs of the 21st century economy.”
Rep. Virginia Foxx, Republican Leader of the House Committee on Education and Labor, noted, “As a pharmacist, Rep. Harshbarger’s experience and knowledge will be substantial in many areas that fall under the Education and Labor Committee’s jurisdiction. I am eager to work together during the 117th Congress to continue the great work of her predecessor, (former U.S. Rep.) Dr. Phil Roe, as we foster the best opportunities for students to learn, workers to succeed, and job creators to thrive.”
Harshbarger added, “Being appointed to the coveted Homeland Security Committee gives me, and East Tennessee, a voice in the debate on how to address the many evolving threats to our national security from malicious and sophisticated adversaries. Our nation must be protected from acts of terrorism, cyberattacks, and any other threats to our homeland. This includes continuing recent efforts to secure our borders. We see the ill effects of an unsecured border here in Tennessee, even though we are hundreds of miles away from the closest international border. The opioid epidemic has devastated families aided by illicit drugs crossing our porous borders, and MS-13 gang violence has unfortunately become a feature in some of our communities. I look forward to finding solutions to these critical issues with my colleagues on the committee.”