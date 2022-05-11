BRISTOL — The Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Bristol will continue its work on the hiring front this month.
Hard Rock will host four upcoming hiring events over the next two weeks, starting with a hiring event for all positions on Friday, May 13, and Saturday, May 14. Two hiring events for potential food and beverage employees are set for Monday, May 16, and Tuesday, May 17.
“We are excited to continue hosting more hiring events, including ones this week and next,” said Allie Evangelista, President of Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Bristol, in an emailed statement “Residents in Bristol, and across the region, are showing great interest in a diversity of career opportunities with Hard Rock.”
The hiring events will be held at the Bristol Conference Center, 3005 Linden Drive, Bristol, VA, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Anyone interested is encouraged to apply online hardrockhotelcasinobristol.com/careers
The temporary casino and the final project is currently underway with plans to hold a grand opening for the temporary casino on July 8. The final project is set to wrap up by mid-2023 to 2024.
The final casino will feature an upscale dining option, Council Oak Steaks and Seafood, Evangelista said at a recent Bristol Chamber event. The restaurant is offered at various Hard Rock Hotels and Casinos around the country. She also said the final casino will offer a Mr. Lucky’s full-service restaurant that is also offered at various Hard Rock locations.
The temporary facility will include approximately 30,000 square-feet of casino space, 870 gaming slots, 21 tables and a sportsbook for a variety of gaming options. The temporary casino is expected to create 600 jobs.
So far, Hard Rock has also filled various executive positions including the vice presidents of marketing, human resources, casino operations, and food and beverage as well as the director of facilities, director of security, and the executive chef. According to project officials, a security manager and 12 security officers have started at the property while the interview and hiring process continues for other positions.
The resort is also slated to offer approximately 2,000 direct, permanent jobs and several thousand indirect and induced jobs. Officials said the project will also offer over 1,000 construction jobs.
The former mall site will eventually transform into a two-story, 80,000- to 100,000-square-foot casino complete with 2,700 slot machines, 100 table games. The final project, which is expected to exceed $300 million, will also include two hotel towers, a 3,200-seat Hard Rock Live venue, a 20,000 capacity outdoor entertainment venue along with multiple restaurants and bars, shops and convention space.
For more information, go to https://www.hardrockhotelcasinobristol.com/.