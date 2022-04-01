BRISTOL — Hard Rock International aims to hire table game dealers this month, before its July 8 grand opening of the temporary casino in Bristol.
The company announced plans for two employment events for potential table game dealers. According to the Friday press release, the hiring events are open to experienced and inexperienced table game dealers. Those without experience can audition to attend the Hard Rock dealer training school.
Last week the Hard Rock announced July 8 as its grand opening date for its temporary “Bristol Casino — Future Home of Hard Rock.” The full-service casino will be located at 500 Gate City Highway in Bristol, Virginia. The temporary facility will feature 30,000 square feet of casino space, approximately 900 gaming slots, 20 tables, and sportsbook options.
It will also include non-smoking and high limit gaming areas, a new restaurant, a grab-and-go food outlet, and a sports bar and lounge with entertainment along with an adjacent smoking sports lounge. Hard Rock’s temporary casino is expected to create 600 new jobs.
The dealer hiring events will be held at the former Bristol Mall on Tuesday, April 5, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Monday, April 6, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. For more information go to https://www.hardrockhotelcasinobristol.com/.
