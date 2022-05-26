WISE — The economic look north of the Bristol Casino may be “Viva Southwest Virginia” based on comments from panelists at Wednesday’s SWVA Economic Forum at UVA Wise.
Virginia Economic Development Partnership CEO Jason El Koubi and a panel including Hard Rock Casino and Hotel Bristol CEO Allie Evangelista gave their takes on the region’s economy after two years of the COVID-19 pandemic before an in-person audience of about 180 business and tourism leaders and UVA Wise staff.
El Koubi, in his State of the Region opening presentation, said Southwest Virginia has done better than the state overall in its recovery of jobs lost during the pandemic. The westernmost eight counties and city have seen employment levels 0.4 percent higher in March than in February 2020, he said, while all of Virginia stands at 3.3% below February 2020 levels.
While rural areas of Virginia were projected to lag behind urban regions up to three years in employment recovery, El Koubi said, the rural regions are converging with urban areas.
El Koubi said rural regions can look forward to further state help in boosting job growth. The Technology Talent Investment for UVA Wise can help boost numbers of graduates in computer technology fields, he said, while ongoing state plans to make broadband universally available by 2024 will also help attract businesses and improve teleworking capacity.
“The difference between decline and growth is often just a few hundred jobs,” El Koubi told the audience.
Later in the forum, Evangelista joined Virginia Tourism Corporation CEO Rita McClenny and Bristol entrepreneur Karen Hester to discuss the potential and actual impact across Southwest Virginia from the temporary Bristol casino’s July opening and the permanent Hard Rock Casino and Hotel opening in 2024.
McClenny said data from similar casino-hotel openings indicates that 42% of visitors will visit historic areas during casino trips, with 35% visiting museums and attractions and 40% coming from outside areas for business or vacation.
The Hard Rock opening will have a “hub and spoke” impact on the region from casino visitors wanting to experience Southwest Virginia’s natural, musical and other attractions, McClenny added.
With the initial casino opening in 42 days, Evangelista said Hard Rock will hire as many as 700 workers for the initial phase. Local vendors also will be critical to the casino’s success, she added, with needs for bread makers, groundskeepers, restaurants, bedding suppliers, and more.
The need for employees, vendors and suppliers will grow with the full Hard Rock Casino and Hotel Bristol opening by mid-2024, Evangelista said, with a need for approximately 1,500 employees overall. Potential vendors can learn more at the Bristol Casino webpage, she added.
Hester, owner of home decor store Cranberry Lane and candy maker The Southern Churn, told the forum that she found herself a Hard Rock vendor when a company delegation touring Bristol for potential sites came to Southern Churn in 2019 and sampled some of the shop’s fudge.
Since that visit, Hester said, Southern Churn now supplies fudge to Hard Rock’s Florida, Cincinnati and Gary, Indiana, operations after expanding its production.
“We’ve made 150,000 pounds of fudge in seven years,” Hester added.
With her Hard Rock Casinos work, Hester said she has been able to hire more employees and spread the word about vendor opportunities. The labor supply has been a concern for her, she added, and anyone considering building or expanding a business to seek Hard Rock’s business needs to look at how to attract and retain their own workforce.
Hester also pointed to the need for potential vendors to line up secure partnerships for supply chains if they want to become Hard Rock vendors. She pointed to her own experience finding reliable supplies of eggs, butter and sugar for her fudge production.
People who have decided to retire early from the labor force may find new work opportunities with the casino’s demand for vendors, Hester added.
“We know (Hard Rock) is going to bring tourism to the area,” Hester said, adding that home and property owners can take advantage of the need for short-term rentals for incoming casino visitors. She pointed to her other business, a vacation rentals operation, as another opportunity she has found. Demand for rentals could mean property owners as far away as Wise County could take advantage of the tourist rental market, she added.
“Maybe you’ve been on the fence about starting a business,” said Hester. “It’s safe to say there’s no business too small that couldn’t do business with Hard Rock.”
Evangelista said there is a housing shortage in the area and an opportunity for homebuilders and renters. She pointed to a team of 11 Hard Rock executives for the Bristol operation either renting or seeking to buy homes in the area.
As for the casino’s regional impact, Evengelista said the Bristol operation is 90 driving minutes away from its closest potential competitor. That translates to a similar radius in which guests may decide to visit attractions during their stay.
Evangelista said the proximity of Tri-Cities Airport means the region has one strong transportation asset along with driving access via Interstate 81.
“We want people to be able to take a nonstop flight to Bristol and see what the area has to offer,” McClenny added.
McClenny said Hard Rock’s Bristol presence also means a reason to bring passenger rail into Bristol and East Tennessee.
“If there’s a coalition in your area to bring Amtrak here, get involved,” Hester added.