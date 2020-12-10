RICHMOND — With rising COVID-19 case rates across Virginia and in Southwest Virginia, Gov. Ralph Northam announced a cut in the number of people allowed at public gatherings, a new stay-at-home curfew order and tighter mask-wearing requirements for public spaces and businesses starting Dec. 14.
Northam’s order follows what he said has been a string of statewide case increases averaging 4,000 daily and lessening ICU bed capacity in Southwest Virginia. Starting at 12:01 a.m. Monday, all state residents must stay at their residence between midnight and 5 a.m. except for commuting to and from work, seeking medical attention and obtaining food and goods.
The mask requirement under Northam’s mandate from May 29 gets tighter Monday as well. All Virginians age 5 and over will be required to wear face coverings in indoor settings shared with others and when outdoors within six feet of another person. The change follows revised federal Centers for Disease Control guidelines issued Dec. 4.
The new mask requirements will apply to everyone indoors 5 and older, and Northam said that will include everyone in restaurants from the dining room to the kitchen, except for patrons while eating.
Allowable public gathering numbers will drop from 25 to 10 at 12:01 a.m. Monday. The existing requirement for restaurants to close at midnight and the existing ban on alcohol sales after 10 p.m. remain in place. The latest restrictions will be in force through Jan. 31.
Northam said the cut in social gatherings will not extend to restaurants because of existing mandates on social distancing.
“Let’s start with some hard realities,” Northam said at Thursday’s press conference, citing an average daily statewide case rate that has climbed from 1,200 in May to 4,000 in the past month.
“The state positivity rate has doubled in a month,” Northam added. According to daily Virginia Department of Health reports, that rate was in the 5% range in November but stood at 11% in Thursday’s COVID-19 report.
While the number of available ICU beds in Virginia hospitals has seen some decrease statewide, Northam said that situation in Southwest Virginia has become more serious. He played a recent video of a Ballad Health nurse talking about what she has seen with growing numbers of COVID-19 patients in the region. He emphasized the nurse’s plea for the public to wear masks and help stop spreading COVID-19.
While the latest order runs through Jan. 31, Northam said, “We don’t want to extend this, but we may have to."
Enforcement of restrictions has been handled mainly by VDH and the state Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control, Northam said, and that enforcement will be tightened. While the compliance rate of orders has been around 90%, he said enforcement has resulted in some establishments losing their ABC license and being closed.
Northam said the newest round of orders does not affect schools and colleges except for athletics. Indoor sports will now be limited to 25 people per field and outdoor sports will have attendance limited to two guests per player. He called on schools to consider moving some indoor sports such as basketball outdoors as one way to reduce the potential for COVID-19 spread.
Asked about churches and COVID-19 mitigation, Northam said, “You don’t have to sit in a pew to worship.” He asked faith leaders to set an example to church members in helping stop the disease’s spread. He said he would also comply with a Nov. 26 U.S. Supreme Court ruling that struck down church attendance limits in New York.
“I’m all about rights, but I think we need to talk about responsibilities,” Northam said, adding that Congress needs to set aside party politics and work on relief measures for the country.
“It seems that our president has checked out and checked out on the pandemic,” Northam said.
Northam said he has also been in contact with Tennessee and Kentucky officials regarding case increases in those states and how they affect case rates in neighboring Southwest Virginia.
“Hopefully they’ll make some changes as well,” Northam added.