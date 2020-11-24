MOUNT CARMEL — Wanda Davidson couldn’t help but get a little bit emotional with “happy tears” last week as she stepped down from the Mount Carmel Board of Mayor and Aldermen after serving on the board for 20 years.
Moments before Mount Carmel’s newly elected mayor and three aldermen were sworn in during Thursday’s BMA meeting, the town honored Davidson with a plaque and other gifts as she stepped down after serving as alderman for two decades under five different mayors. Davidson chose not to seek reelection this year.
Davidson’s eyes welled up with what she described as “happy tears” as she addressed board members and the audience Thursday evening before stepping down.
“During my journey over the past 20 years, I’ve had the privilege of working with a Board of Mayor and Aldermen that really loved the town of Mount Carmel, cared about it and wanted to see it grow economically, financially — and it was a pleasure to work with them,” Davidson said.
“Vote your conscience, even if it’s not popular”
She thanked God for giving her the opportunity to serve the town where she has lived since she was 10 years old. Davidson also thanked the voters for giving her their “vote of confidence.”
“I didn’t succeed in doing all that I wanted to, but I did accomplish some things, and I always try to vote my conscience and do what’s right,” Davidson said. “I want to also thank all of the employees of this town that have worked so diligently and hard and been so dedicated to their job and work so hard for the well-being of the town. You do a good job, and you are the best.”
Davidson also had advice for the incoming board members.
“I want to wish you all good luck as you begin your journey in the town,” Davidson said. “Always do what’s right. Vote your conscience, even if it’s not popular. Work as a board together. Set realistic goals. Some of them you’ll be able to accomplish. Some you won’t. It will be good. I can’t wait to see what you’ve got in store for the town.”
“My husband would have been proud of this day”
Previous Vice Mayor Pat Stilwell, who has served on the board for two years, was sworn in Thursday as the newly elected mayor.
“I want to thank Wanda for her years of service,” Stilwell said. “I want to thank Jennifer for the past four years that she’s served. I want to also thank the people who voted me in. I appreciate all of you — 800-and-something votes. I was thrilled.
Stilwell, whose husband passed away in October following a long illness, said the victory was bittersweet.
Stilwell added, “My husband would have been proud of this day. He encouraged me so much and was so proud that I was running.”
Swearing in three new aldermen and one veteran
Also sworn in Thursday were newly elected aldermen Darby Patrick, Mindy Fleishour and Tresa Mawk.
Patrick and Fleishour are first-time aldermen, while Mawk was appointed to the board this past summer and previously served for eight years in the 2000s.
Stepping down Thursday with Davidson were Mayor Jennifer Williams and Alderman Garrett White. Williams, who was elected alderman in 2016, was appointed mayor by the BMA earlier this year after Chris Jones resigned. She was unsuccessful in the mayoral election.
White, who chose not to seek election, was appointed alderman earlier this year along with Mawk after Jones and former Alderman Carl Wolfe resigned.
Stilwell had two years left on her alderman seat when she was elected mayor earlier this month. There were two nominees to fill the vacancy created by her winning the mayoral election: unsuccessful mayoral candidate John Gibson and unsuccessful alderman candidate Gary Traylor.
Gibson was approved 5-1 with only Mawk voting for Traylor.
There were also two nominees for vice mayor: Mawk and Alderman Steven McLain. Mawk was approved by a vote of 4-2.