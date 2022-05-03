WISE — Brett Hall will be the Republican on November’s special election ballot for Wise County and Norton Commonwealth’s Attorney.
Wise County and Norton GOP Chair Kim Mullins said Monday that Hall garnered 591 votes to interim Commonwealth’s Attorney Steven Davis’ 348 votes in Saturday’s firehouse primary at Central High School.
Hall and Davis both served as assistant prosecutors under Chuck Slemp III, who left before the end of his second term to become the chief deputy attorney general under state Attorney General Jason Miyares in January.
Hall worked under Slemp as director of the Wise Works offender work program before becoming an assistant prosecutor for more than a year and then entering private practice.
Davis, Slemp’s chief assistant, became interim county prosecutor after serving since 2016. He had been endorsed by Norton Sheriff Jason McConnell and Wise County Sheriff Grant Kilgore.
“It’s hard to choose when you have two such good candidates,” Mullins said of Saturday’s primary results.
Hall on Monday thanked volunteers and supporters for Saturday’s results.
“It’s a dream come true,” said Hall. “I’d dreamed of becoming Commonwealth’s Attorney as long as I could remember.”
Wise County General Registrar Allison Robbins said Monday that Hall, like any other candidate for the November general election, has until June 21 to file his candidacy paperwork. No other candidates have yet filed papers to run for the post, she added.
Hall said he planning his campaign for November assuming that there will be other challengers.
“I think both of us ran a very clean race,” Hall said of the primary. “(Davis) is my friend, and he will always be my friend.”
If elected, Hall will serve the remaining one year of Slemp’s four-year term.
The Times News reached out Monday to Davis for comment.