KINGSPORT — Saturday morning’s spring storm brought heavy hail to parts of Kingsport, along with heavy rain, high winds, lightning and thunder.
Some photographs of the hail looked like winter snow scenes, including hail that covered parts of the Fort Henry Mall parking lot.
Some power outages across the region also were reported, as were damage to house siding and vehicle windshields. In addition, a tree blew over in Hawkins County on Stony Point Road near Surgoinsville and low, dark clouds were seen in Rogersville as the weather moved through the region.