ROGERSVILLE — A Hawkins County man was charged with DUI second offense and possession of a firearm by an intoxicated person on Monday morning after a vehicle matching the description of the one he was driving was reportedly involved in shooting at a residence on Pinhook Road near Rogersville.
The vehicle was described as a white 4-door sedan with a passenger side tail light out.
While en route to investigate the gunshots shortly after 2 a.m. on Monday, Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Hunter Lamons reportedly spotted a white Chevy Impala 4-door with a passenger side tail light out parked on Colonial Road.
By the time Lamons had gotten turned around to attempt a traffic stop the vehicle had fled. Lamons reportedly spotted the vehicle on Broadway Street in Rogersville and he conducted a traffic stop after the vehicle turned onto Route 66.
Lamons stated in his report that the driver, James Alexander Watson, 29, 1122 Old Stage Road, Rogersville, had bloodshot eyes, smelled of alcohol and performed poorly on field sobriety tests.
Lamons also reportedly observed a spent .357 shell casing in the driver’s seat. Upon searching the vehicle Lamons recovered a .357 pistol from under the back seat, and a pistol grip shotgun in the trunk.
Lamons stated in his report he observed that both weapons had been fired recently.
Shortly before 2 a.m., Lamons had been dispatched to Pinhook Road on a complaint of shots fired. A witness reportedly stated that he observed a white four-door vehicle with a tail light out near his residence, and a male standing outside the vehicle.
The male reportedly stated “he just stopped to pee.” The witness stated that as the male was driving away he heard 3-4 gunshots before the vehicle left.
Later that day Lamons responded to a neighbor’s residence who stated he’d been awakened early that morning by gunshots in front of his residence. The man said he went outside but didn’t see anyone.
The man told Lamons he then discovered his mailbox had been shot at close range with what appeared to be a shotgun, as well as a plastic pumpkin decoration. There were also holes in the porch and small dents in the metal around the residence.
The property damage was listed in Lamons’ report at $250.
Watson was named in Lamons’ report as a suspect in the shooting, but as of Thursday he’d only been charged with DUI second offense, possession of a firearm by an intoxicated person and light law violation.
Watson was released on $5,000 bond on Wednesday afternoon and is scheduled to appear in Sessions Court again on Oct. 26.