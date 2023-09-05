WISE – Two suspects from a Saturday standoff in Wise County have been charged and a third in custody at the Sullivan County Jail.

Samuel Smith, 46, and Rebecca Pogue, 26, both of Norton, were arrested during the five-and-a-half-hour standoff at 5716 Guest River Road. They remained in custody Tuesday at the Duffield Regional Jail


