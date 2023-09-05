WISE – Two suspects from a Saturday standoff in Wise County have been charged and a third in custody at the Sullivan County Jail.
Samuel Smith, 46, and Rebecca Pogue, 26, both of Norton, were arrested during the five-and-a-half-hour standoff at 5716 Guest River Road. They remained in custody Tuesday at the Duffield Regional Jail
Smith was charged with one felony count of possession of a firearm by a non-violent convicted felon and one misdemeanor charge each of reckless handling of a firearm and pointing or brandishing a firearm.
Pogue is being held on a Tennessee extradition warrant and Virginia charges of four counts of forgery and two counts of theft of property greater than $2,500.
Saturday’s incident began around 6 p.m. after a team of bondsmen from Tennessee came to Wise County to pick up Donald Smith on a bond violation and got information that Pogue and Samuel Smith were in the area.
Wise County Sheriff’s Capt. Charles Sanders said Tuesday that Samuel Smith allegedly fired a weapon at the bondsmen. Deputies, Norton Police officers and Virginia State Troopers arrived at the scene, where Samuel Smith was arrested around 10 p.m.
Wise County Sheriff’s Investigator Tim Wagner said three children in the house were removed by deputies at the beginning of the standoff and were unharmed.
Pogue refused several megaphone calls from deputies and State Police to come out of the house, Sanders said, before sheriff’s and State Police tactical teams entered the house before 11:30 p.m. and arrested her.
A third suspect, Donald Smith, 56, Norton, was arrested by bail bondsmen when the standoff began and was turned over to the Sullivan County Jail. Sullivan Sheriff’s Capt. Andy Seabolt said Donald Smith had been wanted on Kingsport charges of bond revocation; evading arrest; driving while license cancelled, suspended, or revoked; failure to obey traffic control device, compliance with financial responsibility law required and; excessive muffler noise or annoying smoke.
