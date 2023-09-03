NORTON - An attempt by bail bondsmen to arrest a suspect led to a five-and-a-half-hour standoff with Wise County deputies, Virginia State Police and Norton Police Saturday.

State Police and Sheriff’s Department tactical teams entered the 5716 Guest River Rd. residence - approximately 1.5 miles outside Norton – around 11:13 p.m., arrested Rebecca Pogue and freed three children who were trapped in the house.


