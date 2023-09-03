Wise County Sheriff's tactical team members stand behind a vehicle at the front door of a Guest River Road residence Saturday. Deputies, Norton Police and Virginia State Troopers responded to the scene after a bail bondsman team tried to arrest three persons facing outstanding warrants. Details on the charges were not available Saturday.
Wise County Sheriff's deputies and Norton Police officers during Saturday's standoff at 5716 Guest River Rd. near Norton.
Mike Still - Six Rivers Media
NORTON - An attempt by bail bondsmen to arrest a suspect led to a five-and-a-half-hour standoff with Wise County deputies, Virginia State Police and Norton Police Saturday.
State Police and Sheriff’s Department tactical teams entered the 5716 Guest River Rd. residence - approximately 1.5 miles outside Norton – around 11:13 p.m., arrested Rebecca Pogue and freed three children who were trapped in the house.
Pogue, whose age and address were unavailable, was one of three people being sought by a team of bail bondsmen led by Chris Williams. Williams said he checked in with Wise County central dispatchers at 3:56 p.m. Saturday as they arrived in the county to begin looking for Samuel Smith.
Smith gave the team information on two other people wanted on bond warrants – Pogue and Donald Smith, age and address unavailable. Williams said the team was able to arrest Samuel Smith before shots were fired by one of the other two.
Williams said his team did not return fire, and he called dispatch around 6 p.m.
Police and deputies blocked traffic in front of the residence for more than five hours, periodically asking Pogue by bullhorn to leave the house with her hands up.
A sheriff’s Tactical Team vehicle pulled to the house’s front door at 8:44 p.m. as bullhorn please for Pogue’s surrender continued. Williams’ team – with Samuel Smith in handcuffs – watched as deputies and troopers arrested Donald Smith around 9:10 p.m.
After the State Police and Sheriff’s team entered the home, two flash-bang grenades exploded outside the house. A deputy drove Pogue away from the scene and to the county magistrate’s office around 11:30 p.m.
Deputies at the scene said the children were unharmed.
Samuel Smith remained in the bond team’s custody. Details on the charges against the three were not available Saturday.
