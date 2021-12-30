SALEM — Incumbent Ninth District Congressman Morgan Griffith has made his formal announcement to run for a seventh term, the same day the Virginia Supreme Court approved a redistricting plan writing him out of his district.
Griffith’s announcement on Tuesday of a 2022 run came as the new state congressional and General Assembly redistricting maps were ordered into effect by the state court. Griffith, a resident of Salem and a former Virginia General Assembly delegate, lived as of Wednesday in the redrawn boundaries of the neighboring Sixth Congressional District.
In November, Griffith sent fundraising emails to “help deliver a Republican majority in Congress” under “Morgan Griffith for Congress.”
Griffith attacked the Biden administration in his announcement, claiming “an unprecedented assault on our civil liberties” and citing rising gas and grocery prices as well as drug abuse in the region.
Calling Biden’s legislative agenda an attempt at “fulfilling Democrat wish lists,” Griffith said, “the radical left … does not hold the interests of Southwest Virginia to heart.”
Griffith campaign political director, W.P. Jackson Krug, said Wednesday that Griffith now lives inside the pre-redistricting Ninth District boundaries. He acknowledged Griffith was first elected to the seat in 2010 while living outside the district.
“With the district lines just coming out yesterday afternoon, he and his family are still considering all options,” Krug said when asked if Griffith planned to move into the redrawn Ninth boundaries
Griffith’s predecessor, Rick Boucher, lived in Abingdon in the Ninth District during his 14 terms in office.
Krug said Griffith could run for the Ninth congressional seat under the U.S. Constitution.
“While no final decision has been made by the congressman,” said Krug, “Article 1 Section 2 of the U.S. Constitution specifically permits someone from within the state, but not within the exact boundaries of a specific congressional district, to seek and hold that office in Congress.”
Krug said federal court lawsuits could be filed over the state redistricting boundaries, although Griffith “does not anticipate being a party to any of those suits.”