POUND — Just as the slate for November’s special election for a Pound Town Council seat was finalized on Friday, another seat will go vacant Aug. 17.
Council member Marley Green filed his resignation letter with the town on Friday, citing personal reasons and ongoing controversies facing the council during 2021.
Green, an Appalshop employee who was elected in 2020 to a four-year term, is one of four council members who have left since June. In his letter, he asked the council to have his seat placed on the November 2021 ballot to give residents “a say in who will represent them as soon as possible.”
Green’s resignation will leave two open council seats. Phil Cantrell Jr. resigned in February.
Substitute Judge Malfourd Trumbo ruled in June that Mayor Stacey Carson’s tiebreaker vote to appoint Susan Downs-Freeman as Cantrell’s interim replacement was invalid because she was not a member of the town’s governing body by definition of the town charter.
Two council members — Cantrell’s brother, Glenn Cantrell, and Danny Stanley — filed suit against Downs-Freeman, leading to Trumbo’s ruling.
Other than two votes the day she was appointed, Downs-Freeman did not take part in further council meetings while the lawsuit was pending.
Green’s resignation leaves three sitting council members: Clifton Cauthorne, Glenn Cantrell and Stanley.
Green, in Friday’s letter, cited difficulty in balancing work, family, volunteerism and council duties. He also pointed to what he called “escalating drama and discord at Town Council” during his term.
“The antagonism, distortion of facts, animosity and spite that has been cultivated at council meetings, especially over the last year, makes it agonizingly difficult to make headway on the many serious challenges that Pound is facing,” Green wrote.
Since February, the Pound Town Council has fired a town attorney, disbanded its police department and was ordered by the Virginia Attorney General’s Office to turn over the town’s water and sewer system to the Wise County Public Service Authority.
Green said he will keep and pay taxes on a home in Pound, although he and his family will be moving to Northern Virginia in 2022.
“Until then, I believe I can do more for the people of the Pound by focusing on my work with Appalshop and other organizations supporting community development projects in Pound,” Green wrote. “I hope that the paths ahead will be less rocky than the ones we’ve recently tread.”
Phil Cantrell Jr.’s open seat is on the ballot for a special election in November. Wise County Registrar Allison Robbins said town resident Leabern D. Kennedy filed candidacy papers before Friday’s 5 p.m. deadline for the special election.
Robbins said she had not gotten official notification of Green’s resignation on Friday. Asked how Green’s council seat would be handled, Robbins said Virginia election law makes at least three provisions for a governing body to fill a vacancy.
Virginia Code section 24.2-681 says a governing body shall petition the Circuit Court within 15 days of the vacancy happening to issue a writ of election to fill the seat.
When a vacancy happens, according to Virginia Code section 24.2-228, the governing body may appoint a qualified voter from the election district within 45 days of the vacancy to fill the remaining term.
If a special election is called to fill a vacancy, under Virginia Code section 24.2-682, it cannot happen within the 55 days prior to a general or primary election. A special election can be held on the same day as a general election, though.
The Pound Town Council is scheduled to meet Tuesday at 6 p.m.