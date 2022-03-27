KINGSPORT — The Kingsport Greenbelt could be swinging this year.
The swinging bridge at Riverfront Park was closed last year after cracks were found. It should open by April, officials said.
This year, the city is set for several maintenance projects on the park, and the city is making sure it is keeping the beautiful park even more beautiful.
“It is an important part of the ‘package’ that we present to potential newcomers and business that visibly demonstrates that Kingsport is a highly attractive place to live, work and play,” Kingsport Mayor Pat Shull said. “Combined with our other parks and Bays Mountain, we rank very highly in the nation for walking, recreation opportunities and ‘livability.’ ”
The Greenbelt is a 10-mile walkway that wanders through diverse ecosystems along its path, following the South Fork of the Holston River, along with Reedy Creek.
Those who travel its pathway will see river views, wetlands, grasses and even waterfalls.
The path also finds itself with a variety of wildlife including ducks, geese, a host of other birds, deer and wild turkey.
More than 100 species of birds can be found along the banks of the river and creek.
The Kingsport Greenbelt has been a work of love and passion and has evolved and expanded over many years.
The first entity of the Greenbelt was in the 1970s when Riverfront Park and the Boatyard were developed. Later, in 1989, the city developed a master plan for the linear park. The idea was to build a walkway that connected the east and west ends of Kingsport.
In 1988, the Greenbelt Advisory Committee was established to help oversee and promote the walkway. Over the years, the Greenbelt has seen a variety of improvements with one of the latest being the opening of the Boardwalk.
Park officials say about 500 people walk the trail every day.
There are more than eight parking areas that lead to the Greenbelt, along with a variety of restroom areas, bicycle repair stations, picnic tables and benches.
“It is a real jewel for Kingsport and we will continue to place emphasis on maintaining it to a high standard,” Shull said.