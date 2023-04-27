WISE — Weather may have slowed the Great American Cleanup in Wise County a week ago, but organizers are trying again Saturday.
Wise County Litter Prevention and Recycling Coordinator Greg Cross said Wednesday that Norton and all county localities except Wise have rescheduled their cleanup events for April 29. The town of Wise will hold its cleanup on Saturday, May 6, he added.
All localities’ cleanups will run from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Cross said, and free cleanup supplies will be distributed by organizers at each locality’s starting site.
Local organizers, phone number and starting places include:
Appalachia: Brian Falin, (276) 275-9955 — Under the Gen. Pat Crizer Bridge at the former town skate park
Big Stone Gap: Ked Meade, (276) 523-2302 — Big Stone Gap Visitor Center, Wood Avenue
Coeburn: Jeff Livingston, (276) 220-4354 — Depot Stage, Front Street
Norton: Rebecca Iozzi, (276) 679-0754 — Wise County and Norton Chamber of Commerce, Park Avenue
Pound: Leaburn Kennedy, (276) 796-5188 — Town Hall Park, North River Road
St. Paul: Marty Stanley, (276) 762-5297 — Town Hall, Russell Street
More information
For information on the town of Wise’s May 6 cleanup, Call Natasha Proulex at (276) 328-6013, extension 202.
In case of another weather delay, Cross said information will be posted at the Wise Litter Control Department’s Facebook page.
For more information, Wise County Litter Control Department: