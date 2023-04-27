WISE — Weather may have slowed the Great American Cleanup in Wise County a week ago, but organizers are trying again Saturday.

Wise County Litter Prevention and Recycling Coordinator Greg Cross said Wednesday that Norton and all county localities except Wise have rescheduled their cleanup events for April 29. The town of Wise will hold its cleanup on Saturday, May 6, he added.

