ROGERSVILLE — The Hawkins County School System will utilize a recently awarded “Grow Your Own” state grant to send as many as eight teaching assistants to Lincoln Memorial University on full scholarships to earn their teaching degrees.
Director of Schools Matt Hixson told the Times News last week that 5-8 teaching assistants will be awarded scholarships.
Four have already committed to the program and are going into special education, which Hixson said is the hardest teaching position to recruit.
The Hawkins County School System was notified last week it was among 35 districts, and the only one in Northeast Tennessee, to be included in a $2 million Tennessee Department of Education Grow Your Own Grant.
The Grow Your Own (GYO) Competitive Grant funds partnerships between colleges/universities and local school systems to provide innovative, no-cost pathways to the teaching profession.
“This is a huge win for HCS as we are one of 35 counties to be awarded this grant,” Hixson said “I am exceedingly proud of Thomas Floyd, Brandon Williams and Wes Smith (now in Johnson City Schools) for their efforts in developing this plan over the last several years and for their willingness to seek out GYO plans throughout the state to identify examples of well executed plans. I also want to thank Debbi Pressnell, our grant writer, for her efforts in working with LMU to secure spots for HCS candidates relative to this grant.”
Although the initial plan is to recruit teaching assistants who already have two-year degrees, Hixson said he foresees this program potentially expanding into a pathway to recruit future teachers for the high school ranks as well.
“In future years, assuming the grant is still offered, we have full intentions of partnering with universities who will begin working with our high school seniors,” Hixson added. “That was the intent this year, but we had to work within the parameters of our partnering university. LMU targeted degreed educational assistants only. Other universities targeted others in their proposals, such as HS seniors.”
Hixson added, “The outcome will be the same by providing a certified teacher just using different avenues. LMU has been a great partner, and the staff that will benefit from this are extremely excited.”
A total of 262 candidates across the 35 counties will be awarded scholarships.
“We are thrilled with the response from our educator preparation programs,” said Education Commissioner Penny Schwinn. “Thanks to their innovative plans, the Grow Your Own initiative will expand across the state and support hundreds of individuals to become teachers for free — while employed in our Tennessee school districts. Right now, it could not be more important to remove barriers to the teaching profession, and I am proud of the way our state is coming together to continue preparing great teachers in innovative ways.”