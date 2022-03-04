SURGOINSVILLE — Two local middle schools have received the Water’s Cool @ School grant from Delta Dental of Tennessee to replace a water fountain with an Elkay water bottle filling station.
According to a press release, the grant program started in 2020 with the goal to teach students about the benefits of drinking water and to provide students with more access to water at school.
Twenty-five middle schools were picked for the grant, and all winners will receive toothbrushes for the entire student body, faculty and staff. The top five winners will also receive water bottles for the whole school.
Tennessee Avenue Christian Academy in Sullivan County placed in the top 25, and Surgoinsville Middle School in Hawkins County placed in the top five.
Mandy Pottorf, director of development at TACA, said the school is blessed to have received the grant.
Hawkins County Director of Schools Matt Hixson said he is very happy about the grant.
“I am very proud of the staff at SMS who applied for this water bottle filling station grant,” Hixson said. “As with all grants we pursue, we try to find grants that prioritize and benefit students directly. This is one such grant. Kudos to our principal, assistant principal, teachers and staff at SMS regarding the award of this grant.”
SMS Principal Krista Mann echoed Hixson’s enthusiasm.
“We are excited to (be chosen for the grant),” Mann said. “We have one bottle filling station on one side of the school, but it isn’t super convenient for [all of our students, so this new station] allows students more access to water, which is always a good thing.”
According to the release, schools were encouraged to submit creative presentations “that highlight how water is good for your health, what makes a healthy smile, or why the school needs a water bottle filling station” along with their application.
“I asked [music teacher and director Joshua Fritts] if he would be willing to put together a music video with some students at Surgoinsville Middle School for this grant,” Mann said. “He worked hard with many students at SMS to make this grant a reality. They did a fantastic job, and we’re very thankful to be named a recipient. Students are excited to receive their water bottles at a school assembly on March 4.”
Dr. Phil Wenk, CEO and president of Delta Dental, said the company was impressed by the applications and projects submitted.
“From musical numbers to detailed, science fair-style posters and mystery- themed videos, students from across Tennessee found creative ways to make drinking water — which is often dismissed as boring and plain — exciting and fun,” said Wenk. “
SMS submitted a musical number that has also been posted online. It can be found on the school’s Facebook page.
Delta Dental is the largest carrier of individual dental benefits in Tennessee.