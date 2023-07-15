WISE — A $354,000 state grant will help some new UVA Wise students draw on the experience of their peers for academic success.
The four-year State Council of Higher Education in Virginia grant will fund the college’s Mentorship and Adaptability Program initiative starting in the fall 2023 semester.
College Dean of Student Success and Degree Completion Michael Shell said the program brings first-year Pell Grant eligible students — especially low income or first-generation students — together experienced upper-level Pell-eligible students as mentors.
The MAP student mentors will help the newer students through their freshman and sophomore years, Shell said. The mentors will receive training and resources for their roles along with a $1,000 stipend.
Time management skills, prioritizing academic work, realistic goal setting, schedule planning and note- and test-taking skills are among the areas the mentors will provide help, Shell said.
Our data shows that if a student experiences success in the first year they are much more likely to persist and complete their degree,” said Shell. “UVA Wise currently offers a wide assortment of academic intervention tools, but we also understand success often requires assistance beyond the classroom and tutoring.”
The MAP program stems from a mentorship program developed by college Academic Services Assistant Director William Waggoner for student athletes. Shell said that MAP complements the existing network of student support services available to UVA Wise students.
Shell said that MAP also helps support new students’ well-being and mental health. MAP mentors will help mentees adjust to social and emotional aspects of college life by encouraging participation in campus activities. The mentors can provide information on campus counseling services for mental health, if needed.
MAP falls within the college’s new Academic Success Center, which opens this fall in the UVA Wise Library. The center will house intervention specialists, tutoring rooms, workstations and a variety of study spaces, Shell said, while staff and peer tutors will offer one-on-one or group support.
“Through personalized guidance and a strong support network, UVA Wise is dedicated to equipping students with the tools and resources needed to thrive in their college experience and beyond,” Shell said.