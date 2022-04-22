ABINGDON — The ribbon has been cut on Ballad Health’s second children’s resource center in the region.
Ballad Health Foundation President Jack Simpson and Ballad Niswonger Children’s Hospital network CEO Lisa Carter set a good example for child safety by not running with scissors during Wednesday’s grand opening ceremony. The center joins its counterpart at Niswonger Children’s Hospital in Johnson City to provide health and safety education for children and families across Ballad’s service region.
Simpson said CRC is a way to help support “healthier habits and healthier families.”
“Today can create a pathway for a better tomorrow,” Simpson added.
Carter said CRC’s child safety mission depends on a lot of educational programs out in Southwest Virginia communities and schools.
“The center staff will be promoting health education with a big focus on safety,” said Carter, “including water safety in rivers, lakes and pools, bike safety and ATV safety.”
JMH’s center has been in operation for more than a year, Carter said, although pandemic restrictions across the region kept the center’s programs with a lower public profile than expected.
As the public can get out more as COVID-19’s impact eases, Carter said she hopes to see the community gain more awareness of what it can offer.
CRC staffers also provide information on medication safety in the home, and help connect families with existing wellness programs across their communities. Nutrition and literacy programs also draw on studies that indicate a link between children’s literacy levels and their health status.
CRC Director Tara Chadwell said the water safety education mission has been important since 2018, when Niswonger partnered with nonprofit foundation Levi’s Legacy. That foundation was started by Nicole Hughes after her three-year-old son Levi wandered into a fenced-off pool and drowned during a family vacation.
Chadwell said the approaching Memorial Day weekend means a renewed water safety education focus since many families will make the region’s lakes and rivers part of their holiday plans.
Drinking-and-driving safety education is also part of CRC’s mission, and Carter said that involves outreach to area high schools during prom season.
Chadwell said she and the Johnston Memorial CRC promotions coordinator offer another service for parents of infants and young children.
“We’re both certified child passenger safety technicians,” Chadwell said, “and we can help show parents the correct way to install car seats and secure their children in them.”