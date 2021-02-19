WISE — A Wise County grand jury has indicted two men in separate capital murder cases and a former county housing official on an embezzlement charge.
Joshua Blake Smith, 32, Big Stone Gap, was indicted on Wednesday on one count of capital murder in connection with the death of his grandmother, 72-year-old Charlene Osborne, in August 2020.
According to court and police records, Smith allegedly strangled and stabbed Osborne after an argument at her Big Stone Gap residence.
Smith had been indicted in November on first- degree murder charges in connection with Osborne’s death along with 10 other charges: felony abduction, credit card theft, credit card fraud, unlawful use of a vehicle, strangulation, identity theft and four misdemeanor charges: two counts of trespassing, soliciting another to dispose of a corpse and assault and battery of a law enforcement officer.
Wise County and Norton Commonwealth’s Attorney Chuck Slemp III said on Thursday that the first- degree murder charge and the other 10 November indictments still stand.
If convicted either of capital murder or first- degree murder, Smith faces a maximum prison sentence of life.
A capital murder conviction before now could carry the death penalty, but the General Assembly has sent legislation to Gov. Ralph Northam’s desk that would ban the death penalty in Virginia. Northam has said publicly he would sign a death penalty ban, and Slemp said it would apply in Smith’s case if he is convicted.
The identity of a Red Onion State Prison inmate charged with the July 3, 2020, killing of another inmate became public on Wednesday when the grand jury also indicted 54-year-old Rodney Jones on one count of capital murder. Jones allegedly attacked 47-year-old Antonio A. Jarrett, who was taken to a Dickenson County hospital and pronounced dead.
Jones was serving a life sentence for first- and second-degree murder, carjacking and robbery at the time of Jarrett’s killing.
The grand jury also indicted former Wise County Redevelopment and Housing Authority director of programs Jack J. Mooney on one count of embezzlement. According to Slemp, Mooney allegedly took approximately $5,000 from the authority between April 1 and Aug. 31, 2020.
If convicted, Mooney faces a prison sentence of up to 20 years.