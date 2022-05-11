BLOUNTVILLE – The Sullivan County Grand Jury had indicted Steven Daniel Fletcher, 21, on multiple charges after he allegedly struck three vehicles occupied by Tennessee Bureau of Investigation agents as the agents attempted to stop Fletcher as he drove a stolen SUV.
Details above and below are from a press release issued Wednesday afternoon by the TBI.
The grand jury indictments charge Fletcher with: two counts of Aggravated Assault, one count of Felony Evading Arrest, one count of Reckless Endangerment, one count of Vandalism over $10,000 but less than $60,000, one count of Vandalism over $1,000 but less than $2,500, and one count of Vandalism under $1,000.
Fletcher was served with the indictments in the Sullivan County Jail, where he has been held since his arrest on April 28 and charged regarding the stolen vehicle.
The TBI agents received information on that date that a stolen SUV that was believed to be occupied by a wanted fugitive and it was spotted in a parking lot off North Eastman Road in Kingsport.
When agents attempted to stop the SUV and speak with the driver, he allegedly attempted to flee, striking three vehicles occupied by TBI agents.
Agents got the driver, later identified Fletcher, out of the stolen SUV and detained him until Kingsport Police Department officers arrived and took custody of Fletcher.