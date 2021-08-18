NORTON, Va. — A Wise County Grand Jury has returned indictments with 17 counts against James Dyer Buckland, age 36, of Pound, Virginia in connection with a shooting in the City of Norton that occurred on May 7, 2021, Wise County and City of Norton Commonwealth’s Attorney Chuck Slemp announced today.
Buckland was originally charged with three felonies and waived his right to a preliminary hearing on June 24, 2021. Today, the grand jury approved Commonwealth’s Attorney Chuck Slemp’s request to upgrade the charges. Buckland now stands charged with the following allegations:
• Attempted Murder of Norton Police Chief James Lane, a law enforcement officer, for the purpose of interfering with his official duties, a class 2 felony carrying up to 20 years in the penitentiary.
• Use of a firearm in commission of attempted capital murder, an unclassified felony carrying a mandatory minimum of three years in the penitentiary.
• Possession of a firearm after having been convicted of a violent felony, an unclassified felony carrying a mandatory minimum of five years in the penitentiary.
• Carrying a concealed weapon, a class 1 misdemeanor carrying up to 12 months in jail.
• Brandishing a firearm within 1,000 feet of a school, a class 6 felony carrying up to 5 years in the penitentiary.
• Assault and battery of Norton Police Department Sgt. Jason McConnell, a law enforcement officer, a class 6 felony carrying up to 5 years in the penitentiary.
• Use of a firearm in the commission of felony assault and battery of a law enforcement officer, an unclassified felony carrying a mandatory minimum of three years in the penitentiary.
• Aggravated malicious wounding of Norton Police Chief James Lane, a class 2 felony carrying up to life in the penitentiary.
• Use of a firearm in the commission of aggravated malicious wounding, an unclassified felony carrying a mandatory minimum of three years in the penitentiary.
• Malicious bodily injury to a law enforcement officer, an unclassified felony carrying up to 30 years in the penitentiary.
• Use of a firearm in the commission of malicious bodily injury to a law enforcement officer, an unclassified felony carrying a mandatory minimum of three years in the penitentiary.
• Shooting a firearm into a vehicle, a class 4 felony carrying up to 10 years in the penitentiary.
• Shooting a firearm in a street resulting in bodily injury to Norton Police Chief James Lane, a class 6 felony carrying up to 5 years in the penitentiary.
• Reckless handling of a firearm with reckless disregard for human life and causing serious injury to Police Chief James Lane, a class 6 felony carrying up to 5 years in the penitentiary.
• Disorderly conduct, a class 1 misdemeanor carrying up to 12 months in jail.
Felony destruction of property belonging to the Norton City Police Department, a class 6 felony carrying up to 5 years in the penitentiary.
• Use of a firearm in the commission of felony destruction of property, an unclassified felony carrying a mandatory minimum of three years in the penitentiary.
Buckland is scheduled for an arraignment hearing in the Wise County Circuit Court on August 23, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. At that time, a trial date will be scheduled for the case. In the meantime, Buckland remains within the custody of the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail at Duffield.
Commonwealth’s Attorney Chuck Slemp expressed appreciation for investigators from the Virginia State Police for their investigation into this matter and for the assistance of multiple other law enforcement agencies.
This is a developing story. For complete coverage check back on timesnews.net and in Friday's print edition of the Kingsport Times News.