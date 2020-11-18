WISE — A Wise County grand jury handed down an 11-count indictment against a Big Stone Gap man accused of strangling and stabbing his grandmother in August.
Joshua Blake Smith, 32, was indicted Wednesday on one count of first-degree murder for the alleged killing of 72-year-old Charlene Osborne on the night of Aug. 26-27 at her home.
The murder charge carries a maximum sentence of life on conviction.
Big Stone Gap Police and Wise County Sheriff’s investigators testified at an Oct. 29 preliminary hearing in Wise County Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court that Smith was arrested after a tip that he allegedly asked an acquaintance to help him dispose of a body. After police arrived at Osborne’s home for a welfare check on the woman, the officers found her body wrapped in bedclothes.
Smith allegedly used Osborne’s vehicle and debit card to buy a cell phone and clothes at the Norton Walmart, and investigators testified that receipts and store security video showed him using Osborne’s debit card to buy the items.
Wise County Sheriff’s Investigator Charles Curry testified that Smith allegedly admitted during an interview that he had strangled and stabbed Osborne.
Smith initially was charged with second-degree murder before the upgraded charge in Wednesday’s indictment.
In addition to the murder charge, the grand jury also indicted Smith on charges of felony abduction, credit card theft, credit card fraud, unlawful use of a vehicle, strangulation and identity theft. Smith was also indicted on misdemeanor charges: two counts of trespassing, soliciting another to dispose of a corpse, and assault and battery of a law enforcement officer.