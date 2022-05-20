WISE — Sean Daniel Roberts faces a murder charge in the death of his son, according to an indictment released on Thursday.
A Wise County and Norton grand jury on Wednesday indicted Roberts, 40, of Norton on a charge of aggravated murder of a child under 14 by a person 21 or older.
Roberts has been in custody in Virginia since May 7, two weeks after officials say he fled to Kentucky on April 22. Police found his wife, Shonta, and 4-year-old son, Jacob, injured in the couple’s residence that morning, and Jacob died later that day.
Wise County and Norton Common- wealth’s Attorney Steven Davis would not give details on the incident but said a firearm was not used against Shonta Roberts and Jacob.
A Virginia State Police evidence technician removed a hammer from the Roberts residence on April 22, although authorities have not said if that was the weapon.
Commonwealth’s Attorney spokesperson Jessica Hood said Thurs- day that warrants against Sean Roberts in General District Court for misdemeanor assault and battery of a family member and felony malicious wounding were still in effect in connection with the alleged attack on his wife.
Davis on Wednesday saidcorresponding assault and wounding warrants connected to the alleged attack on Jacob could be superseded by the murder indictment.
Roberts’ alleged attack marked the second fatal domestic violence incident in Norton within a month. Police said an April 11 triple death was likely caused when Bryan C. Wampler, 53, apparently shot and killed his wife, 59-year-old Vivian A. Wampler, and her mother, 81-year-old Elizabeth A. Sturgill, before killing himself.