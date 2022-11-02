BRISTOL, Va. — Downtown Bristol once teemed with square dances during the 1940s and ’50s. Particularly before the birth of rock ’n’ roll, country music and square dancing thrived.
Until the pandemic struck in 2020, a revival of square dancing in Bristol was underway.
Now it’s back. So grab your partner — or not. There’s no charge, but you can get a different kind of charge from participating in the community square dance on Friday. Simply show up to the Birthplace of Country Music Museum in Bristol, Virginia. Dancing commences at 7 p.m.
“We’re certainly trying to revitalize dancing in Southwest Virginia and Northeast Tennessee,” said Tyler Hughes, who will call Friday’s square dance. “I think we’ll see a big resurgence going forward.”
Square dancing dates back hundreds of years.
Its roots extend to England in the 16th century, as well as to Africa.
Particularly by the late 19th century, square dancing gained huge popularity in rural America, Appalachia included.
Square dancing waned somewhat during the early 20th century but experienced a resurgence during the 1940s.
“Square dancing is typically lively and played with a fiddle and banjo,” Hughes said.
For decades, several troupes of square dancers stepped lively on the stage of Nashville’s Grand Ole Opry.
Led by the likes of Ralph and Melvin Sloan, they provided incredible punch to the Opry’s live shows.
However, they square danced a lot differently than participants will on Friday.
“Traditionally, syncopated square dancing was seen at the Opry,” Hughes said. “We do mountain square dancing. We call through all of the square dancing moves beforehand.”
Hughes, 29, of Big Stone Gap, is steeped in Appalachian culture in all its facets.
He’s a musician, an educator and, among other things, a square dance caller.
“I call out the dance moves,” Hughes said. “I teach them how.”
A brief period of instruction will precede Friday’s dance, set to occur in the museum’s spacious special exhibit hall.
Hughes stressed that anyone of any age can learn to square dance.
“They don’t have to be experienced at all,” Hughes said. “We teach them everything. You don’t have to have a partner. We do ask that people wear close-toed shoes.”
Otherwise, wear what you wish. Blue jeans or calico dresses work just fine. Workout clothes, too.
“Everything is really straightforward,” Hughes said. “They can quickly pick it up. It’s exciting, and it’s high energy. Plus, I say to everyone that it’s open to everyone. You can dance with whomever you wish. You can bring your kids.”
In tandem with the dancing, music that accompanies a square dance is not intricate. Musicians typically play rapid tempos that help define the speed of the dancers. Speedy songs may include “Turkey in the Straw,” “Mississippi Sawyer” or perhaps “Boil Them Cabbage Down.”
“It’s usually old-time, fiddle and banjo music,” Hughes said. “If you’re a fan of early country and bluegrass music, you’ll enjoy that. Some people just come to watch and listen.”
Participatory at its core, square dancing is as quintessentially Appalachian as moonshine and patchwork quilts.
As with aspects of moonshining and quilt making, square dancing provides large amounts of invigoration to those who love to kick up their heels.
“It’s very invigorating,” Hughes said. “Once the music gets going, people get into the flow, and it’s pulsating. It’s great to partner with the museum on this. Fifty, 60 years ago, you would have gone to a square dance.”