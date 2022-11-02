Tyler Hughes calls a square dance

Tyler Hughes is a square dance caller who will be ready to share his love of mountain square dancing with folks at the Birthplace of Country Music in Bristol, Virginia, on Friday night.

 Contributed/Tyler Hughes

BRISTOL, Va. — Downtown Bristol once teemed with square dances during the 1940s and ’50s. Particularly before the birth of rock ’n’ roll, country music and square dancing thrived.

Until the pandemic struck in 2020, a revival of square dancing in Bristol was underway.

