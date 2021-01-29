KINGSPORT — Gov. Bill Lee applauded the moves of Kingsport and other Northeast Tennessee school systems to return to more face-to-face learning. His remarks came during a visit to Robinson Middle School Friday afternoon.
As if on cue, Kingsport City Schools announced Friday evening that the system would be going back to all in-person classes or face-to-face learners starting Monday, Feb. 8, although students who have chosen the virtual option will continue to learn remotely.
Since leaving all virtual learning earlier this month, KCS had been in a modified hybrid mode, where students in grades 6-12 attended two days a week and those pre-K through 5 were in-person except for virtual Wednesdays.
Meanwhile, Lee said the state is at the mercy of COVID-19 vaccine distributions via the federal government, although he noted that the Volunteer State's distribution system is the best in the nation and soon will begin mass inoculations of teachers as it goes through phases.
"We have based our plan on a risk-based distribution model," Lee told reporters, with residents and workers at nursing homes and the elderly first priorities, followed by those essential to the state's infrastructure, a group that includes teachers.
He said the only vaccine news he has is the federal government has promised more vaccine next week than this week and that teacher safety is of utmost importance to his administration.
Lee said he was delighted KCS plans to move from the modified hybrid system to full in-person learning, hours before the formal announcement to staff and the public and an announcement and video from Superintendent Jeff Moorhouse went to KCS families.
"We talked about that here today. Their plan is to move from hybrid to full in-person," Lee told reporters after the tour. "We're seeing these plans being laid out across the state," Lee said. "Only two of our 147 districts are not in person." He said the school systems in Davidson and Shelby counties have been consistently all virtual but both plan to start offering in-person learning.
Lee said that is important because in-person learning is better than virtual learning, and it gives parents and students a choice.
Locally, Sullivan County already is all in-person, except for those students who opt to be virtual, as is Hawkins County, and Washington County is moving to in-person learning starting Monday.
Lee came to town Friday morning for an announcement of a $250 million Eastman Chemical Company plastic recycling facility to be in Kingsport. In the afternoon, before heading back to Nashville, he toured Robinson and met with some students. However, because of ongoing concerns about COVID-19 and KCS policy, reporters were not allowed in the building.
Those on the tour, aside from officials from the governor's office, local lawmakers and security, included Assistant Superintendents Andy True and Rhonda Stringham and Robinson Principal Corey Gardenhour.
Local lawmakers at the school were District 2 Rep. Bud Hulsey and District 1 Rep. John Crawford, both of Kingsport.