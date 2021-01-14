RICHMOND — Virginia education officials are calling on school divisions to start looking at ways to reopen as vaccinations become more available across the state.
Gov. Ralph Northam on Thursday also joined Richmond’s mayor and the state Secretary of Public Safety in warning protesters to stay away from the state capital and Washington, D.C. as President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration approaches on Jan. 20.
Northam, in the latest of a recent series of weekly press conferences on the state’s COVID-19 pandemic situation, said the state Departments of Education and Health have released updated guidelines for school divisions to see how they can plan to reopen fully after 10 months of statewide closings then partial reopenings and remote learning (https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/content/uploads/sites/182/2021/01/Interim-Guidance-to-K-12-School-Reopening.pdf).
“The emphasis will change, instead of schools must be closed, to schools need to be open and here’s the ways to do it safely,” Northam said. “Schools are very safe. It’s the communities that we’re worried about.”
“This is not going to happen next week,” Northam said of the new guidelines. While the state has seen several thousand COVID-19 outbreaks in various school, correctional, health care, long-term care and other settings since March 2020, Northam said that most school outbreaks have been limited to fewer than five cases.
Northam said that schools have shown during the pandemic to be safer when it comes to COVID-19 transmission because of the good job school systems have done with mitigation measures — mask wearing, social distancing and cleaning.
State Superintendent of Instruction James Lane said the new guidelines give local division officials a decision matrix for determining when and how to reopen their schools.
The guidelines are based
on a five-step process:
• Self-assessment of how the division has implemented COVID-19 mitigation.
• Determining the level of transmission in the surrounding community.
• Determining the level of COVID-19 impact on the schools if already opened to in-person classes.
• Understanding the needs of the community.
• Deciding which groups get in-person learning and how soon other groups are brought back to in-person classes.
The community needs part of the guidelines includes child safety outside the school environment; internet availability for remote learning; childcare availability; and percentages of teachers and staff with concerns about their risk for COVID-19.
Northam also addressed security concerns in Richmond and Washington, D.C. after the Jan. 6 armed insurrection at the Capitol. He said that various law enforcement intelligence points to similar protests in D.C., Richmond and other state capitals leading to Biden’s inauguration on Wednesday.
Approximately 2,400 Virginia National Guard troops have been sent to D.C. as part of a 20,000-strong force of Guard troops from various states to help protect the district from a repeat of the insurrection. More Guard troops will be in Richmond to assist city police, Virginia State and Capitol police and other state agencies in the same period while the General Assembly meets.
“If you’re planning to come here or up to Washington with ill intent in your heart, you need to turn around right now and go home,” Northam said. “You’re not welcome here, and you’re not welcome in the nation’s capital.”
Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney said peaceful demonstrations and freedom of speech will be protected under a state of emergency declared this week.
“Last year’s lobby day, while unsettling in many ways for the proliferation of firearms on our streets, came and went peacefully,” Stoney said, warning that a new city law prohibiting firearms in public buildings, city parks and events subject to city permitting will be enforced.
Several Second Amendment rights protesters from Wise County and the surrounding area attended the 2020 lobby day in Richmond, where various groups and organizations traditionally visit legislators to lobby for their respective causes. At least one gun rights group — the Wise County Patriots — advised its demonstrators not to carry weapons in Richmond during last year’s lobby day.
Stoney said that anyone coming to Richmond in the coming days can expect road closings and tightened security in the downtown area.
“The violence and insurrectionist activity that happened in D.C. will not be tolerated,” Stoney said.
State Public Safety Secretary Brian Moran said Richmond’s Capitol Square will be closed at least through Jan. 21, with security tightened around the Virginia Science Museum where the state House and Senate are convening for COVID-19 social distancing reasons.
Northam, while congratulating the state’s National Guard for its response to security in D.C. and Richmond, said that demand also puts stress on the Guard’s long-term mission since March — assisting with COVID-19 testing support in communities and with the state’s vaccination program.