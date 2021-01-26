KINGSPORT — Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee is scheduled to be in town on Friday for what is being billed as an Eastman economic development announcement.
When asked what the announcement will be, Eastman spokeswoman Tracy Kilgore Addington said: "I can confirm that we will have an announcement on Friday and will provide more details later this week."
The announcement is scheduled to take place at 10:30 a.m. at the MeadowView Conference Resort and Convention Center.
This is an important week for Eastman, the Kingsport-based global specialty materials company.
Eastman is scheduled to announce year-end and fourth-quarter revenues and earnings after the stock market closes on Thursday and to hold a conference call with Wall Street analysts on Friday.
Eastman's stock has been performing above $100 per share.