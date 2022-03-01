GREENEVILLE — Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee performed the investiture ceremony Monday for William E. Phillips, who is the Circuit Court judge for the 3rd Judicial District in Greenville.
Phillips was appointed in October by Lee to fill the vacant seat after Thomas Wright retired.
“I am humbled to have Gov. Lee here in East Tennessee for my investiture,” Phillips said. “It was a great honor to be appointed Circuit judge by Gov. Lee. I have enjoyed serving and look forward to continuing to serve the 3rd Judicial District.”
Lee touted Phillips’ qualifications.
“Judge Phillips is the most highly qualified person for this and is already serving incredibly in this role, so we will formalize it today,” the governor said.
Lee also spoke about the importance of these types of ceremonies and how it sets the United States apart from other countries.
“This tradition of swearing in is something that is incredibly important when we think about the uniqueness of this country, and as we watch global events at the moment, we become all the more aware of the exceptionalism that is the United States of America,” Lee said. “(Not everyone) in this world lives the way that we live, and we so often take it for granted, but in a moment like this and the tradition of what we’re doing right here reminds us. This is not what happens all over the world, and everybody doesn’t share in the kinds of traditions that we have and the protections and the freedoms and all in this country and in this district we all so often take for granted.”
Phillips thanked those in attendance and vowed to do his best.
“I pledge to every day do my very best work, and I pledge to everyone here a place to bring fairness, honor and integrity to the bench within every day,” Phillips said.
Phillips has been a lawyer for 19 years and served as the city attorney for Rogersville and Church Hill. His father, who died last year, was also city attorney for Rogersville.
Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Download here from Google Play and the App Store.