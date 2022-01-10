The chairman of the Tennessee Republican Party told a meeting of the GOP faithful in Johnson City on Monday that he believes a “red wave” will be sweeping across the nation in this year’s midterm congressional elections.
“The tsunami is building,” Scott Golden said, noting that President Joe Biden’s sagging poll numbers bode well for his party’s chances of winning control of Congress in November.
Speaking to the East Tennessee Republican Club at The Carnegie Hotel, Golden predicted the days of U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calf., presiding over the chamber are nearing an end.
“We won’t have to hear from her for very much longer,” he said.
Golden said Republicans look to easily pick up the “four or five seats” the party needs to regain the majority in the House and will be facing a “very close election” in the Senate.
“It’s a war and Democrats never take a day off,” the chairman said. “Even in the reddest areas of the nation, they (Democrats) are working on strategy.”
Before those congressional contests are placed on the fall ballot, Golden said Republicans will be working in the spring and summer to elect their candidates to county and state offices. Golden said Tennessee will become an even “redder state” this year with partisan school board elections now on the local ballots.
He said while some have argued there is no place for politics in education, Golden believes the Democratic Party has often interjected its politics into school board issues and thinks it’s time that Republicans do the same.
Golden said while the voters are often provided with specific policy and partisan information on presidential candidates and those vying for federal and the state offices, they often lack such information on candidates running for school board and other “down-ballot” offices.
“You don’t really know who you are voting for,” he said. “You may be electing someone with an I (independent) next to his name who is really a D (Democratic candidate).”
As a result of a new law passed by the state General Assembly in 2021, elections for school board seats can now be partisan contests.
Six of the nine seats on the Washington County’s Board of Education and four of the seven seats of the Johnson City Board of Education are on the ballot this year.
Under the Johnson City Charter, elections for Board of Education and City Commission have traditionally been nonpartisan. Seats on the Washington County Board of Education have also been nonpartisan races.