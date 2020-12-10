KINGSPORT — Goodwill Industries of Tenneva Area Inc. is expanding its Kingsport store at 1185 North Eastman Road to increase the location’s shopping area and to add a center for employee training and employment services.
The store will temporarily close on Sunday, Dec. 19, at 6 p.m., to complete construction on the project that will add more than 12,000 square feet of space to its footprint. The store will reopen on Monday, Dec. 28, at 11 a.m.
Morris Baker, President and CEO of Goodwill Industries of Tenneva Area Inc. (GITA), said the expansion is key to facilitating internal and external training and mission services and provide a better customer and donor experience.
“We are constantly looking at ways to better serve our community and expanding our Kingsport store will do just that,” said Baker. “This remodel and expansion will improve the customer experience inside the store and the addition of a training area will help us in our efforts to provide jobs and job training to those in need.”
The store is one of the heavier trafficked locations in the region and the expansion will include 1,200 square feet of space to facilitate more clothing, textiles and furniture.
Donations will be accepted during normal operating hours throughout the closure. Baker said the store averages 285 donations per week, an indicator of the charitable spirit within the community.
“The people in this region are extraordinary in their care about others, and it shows through their continued donations and support of our services,” he said. “Goodwills are unique in that we are a social enterprise nonprofit, meaning we depend on retail sales to provide our mission services. The support of our mission in this area has been tremendous and we thank everyone who shops and donates at our locations.”
GITA’s mission services are offered to any person with an obstacle to employment such as a disability and to anyone with a disadvantage to employment such as no work experience or a criminal record. Services include career coaching, job placement, support during employment, vocational rehabilitation, and digital skills training among others.
About Goodwill Industries of Tenneva
Goodwill Industries of Tenneva operates retail locations throughout a 17-county service area, from Southwest Virginia to East Tennessee. Goodwill is a social enterprise non-profit organization, whose mission is to provide access to employment services for people with challenges to successful employment. For more information, call (423) 245-0600 or visit www.goodwilltnva.org.