“Good things come to those who wait” — Eastside High School Class of 2020 graduates in pandemic
COEBURN — The Eastside High School class of 2020 graduated on Monday — about two months later than planned because of the COVID-19 pandemic — and under dry skies. Eastside Principal Bryan Crutchfield said that Monday’s ceremony — part of a series of groups of students due to pandemic social distancing requirements — was in some ways a disappointment after what seniors had planned for prior to the spring pandemic closing. “Good things come to those who wait,” Crutchfield added.
Senior Class President Cheyenne Collins, who became both the first Eastside and Wise County Public Schools Class of 2020 graduate on Monday, told assembled parents and students that “Time does not stop for anyone or any virus. We can brag that we graduated as quarantine seniors.”
Central and Union High Schools will also hold graduation in groups starting on Tuesday and ending Friday.